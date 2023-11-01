Wolfspeed: Speeding Ahead Now
Summary
- Wolfspeed, Inc. continues to sign massive design-ins and design wins, despite negative news in the auto semiconductor sector.
- The company has $20.2 billion worth of design-ins, while generating only ~$200 million in quarterly sales.
- The Mohawk Valley fab is making progress and is expected to reach $100 million in quarterly revenue at 20% capacity.
- The stock is cheap with a market cap far below annual design-ins.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »
Despite some negative news in the auto semiconductor sector, Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) soared following fiscal Q1 2024 results. The company continues to sign massive design-ins and design-wins while the stock has dipped to the lows. My investment thesis remains ultra Bullish on the stock, though the tough electric vehicle ("EV") market should make Wolfspeed volatile here.
Focus On Future
As our prior research highlighted, investors should focus on the future of silicon carbide in EVs and renewable energy. Wolfspeed isn't an investment for current results.
During FQ1'24, Wolfspeed signed $2.2 billion in design-ins and $1.0 billion worth of design-wins. The company signed $8.3 billion worth of design-ins during FY23 and has now amazed $10.5 billion worth of design-ins in the last 4 quarters alone.
Wolfspeed now has $20.2 billion worth of design-ins while the company is only generating ~$200 million in quarterly sales. For FQ1'24, design-ins were 11x the actual revenues.
The Mohawk Valley fab continues making progress with the slow production ramp. Sales hit $4 million during the September quarter and will top $10 million in the December quarter, with a goal of only reaching 20% capacity by the 2H'24.
The 20% utilization target is key because this is when the Mohawk Valley fab reaches $100 million in quarterly revenue. Wolfspeed targets the December quarter for revenues to reach that levels ~2 quarters after hitting the capacity target in the June quarter.
The company targets reaching 15% utilization in the next quarter or so making the market very confident Wolfspeed will easily reach the goal by FQ4 now, or either soar past the target. On the FQ4'23 earnings call, the CEO made this following comment about the demand situation (emphasis added):
Well, obviously, we would like our Mohawk Valley fab to remarket faster and so would our customers. And as such, I've been on pretty much weekly calls with CEOs and executives from major OEMs and Tier 1s. And basically, their consistent message back to me was we need more and need it soon. So the demand that we're seeing both near term and long term is very, very solid.
The silicon carbide market is now forecasted to have a value of $6 billion and a market target size of $20 billion by 2030, which is only 6 years away now.
Tough Slog For Now
Wolfspeed reported a quarter where revenues were only up 4.2% to $197.4 million. In addition, the company is losing money and has substantial capex ahead to finish the Mohawk Valley and the new JP Siler City facility opening in 2025.
The semiconductor company guided to December quarter sales of mostly flat sequentially at $192 to $222 million. The upside potential comes from the revenue growth at Mohawk Valley going from $4 to at least $10 million. Ultimately, the new fab targets eventually reaching $500 million in quarterly sales when the facility reaches full capacity in the future.
Investors need to realize Wolfspeed has design-ins for $20 billion while the new facility will only reach $2 billion worth of annual revenues in a sign of the massive long-term demand. Analysts currently forecast the company reaching nearly $2 billion in sales in FY26 and surging to $2.6 billion in FY27.
The semiconductor company gave investors far more confidence this will actually occur with ramp up of production at the Mohawk Valley fab and signs that demand for their silicon carbide materials and devices remain strong.
The stock has a market cap of only $4.2 billion while the company collected $2.2 billion in backlog during the quarter. Wolfspeed previously traded above $120 and the stock market will likely again start valuing the stock based on the order book and not on the current revenue stream.
Takeaway
The key investor takeaway is that investors should use weakness to load up on Wolfspeed, Inc. stock. The shares initially soared over 20% on the positive quarter, but the cloudy demand outlook in the EV sector is likely to cause Wolfspeed to trade volatile for the rest of the year, and investors should pick up WOLF stock on weakness.
If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market, consider joining Out Fox The Street.
The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial to started finding the best stocks with potential to double and triple in the next few years.
This article was written by
Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in WOLF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments