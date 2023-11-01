Urilux/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Overview

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) announced its Q3 earning today, and the company's share price is buoyant, up nearly 30% in trading. With that said, the share price remains down >60% since I gave TG Therapeutics a "sell" recommendation in a note for Seeking Alpha in July.

For a fuller history of TG's roller coaster last few years, which includes the approval and subsequent withdrawal from the market of a much-hyped blood-cancer drug, Ukoniq, after an FDA intervention based on elevated risk of death, followed by the approval of an Multiple Sclerosis ("MS") therapy, Briumvi, with potential best in class potential in a double-digit billion market, I'd advise reading my previous note.

Let's take a look at the key figures from Q3 earnings that have led to the share price buoyancy.

TG Therapeutics Q3 Earnings Summarised

In Q3, TG's total net revenues came to $165.8m, although before readers get too excited about a spike in quarterly Briumvi revenues, it's worth pointing out that $140m of this figure was generated through license revenues paid to TG by Neuraxpharma Group, which have acquired the rights to market and sell Briumvi ex-US. By the terms of the deal, announced on Aug. 1:

TG Therapeutics will receive an upfront payment of $140 million plus an additional $12.5 million upon launch in the first EU country and is eligible to receive up to an additional $492.5 million in milestone-based payments on achievement of certain launch and commercial milestones. The total deal is valued at up to $645 million in upfront and milestone payments.

The $25.1m earned from sales of Briumvi is up 57% sequentially from the $16m earned in Q2, and across the nine month period in 2023 to date, total Briumvi revenues now stand at $48.9m, compared to $2.6m across the equivalent prior year period.

In terms of operational expenses, TG revealed the following:

Total research and development (R&D) expense was $14.8 million and $58.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $20.8 million and $95.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. Total selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expense was $32.8 million and $91.6 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $14.3 million and $47.5 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The decrease in R&D expense and increase in SG&A expense is in part explained by manufacturing costs for Briumvi being switched from an R&D expense to an inventory expense.

Thanks to the one-off licensing fee from Neuraxpharma, TG was able to report a net profit of $114m for the quarter, compared to a net loss of $(36m) in the prior year period, and a nine-month net profit of $27m, vs. a $(145m) net loss across the prior year period. TG reported a cash position of $229m, up from $174m as of Q2 2022, and an accumulated deficit of $(1.5bn).

Interpreting Q3 Results - Is Today's Upside Justified?

After missing the market's expectations on normalized EPS, GAAP EPS and revenues last quarter, TG's earnings per share this quarter of $0.8 blew away the market's expectations, as did the revenue figure, which analysts forecast would be ~$63m, according to Seeking Alpha. It could be the case that the one-off licensing fee is distorting the real picture however - were analysts expecting Briumvi to generate $63m of revenues in US sales?

Briumvi was approved in December 2022, for the treatment of relapsed or relapsing MS, with some reasonably strong credentials. As I wrote in my July note on the company:

In its pivotal ULTIMATE I and ULTIMATE II studies, Briumvi demonstrated a 59% and 49% relative reduction in annualized relapse rate versus teriflunomide - an approved MS therapy marketed and sold by French pharma Sanofi (SNY), earning $1.96bn of revenues last year - and a 97% relative reduction in Gd+ T1 lesions. Importantly, the safety profile appears to be satisfactory - according to TG: The overall rate of infections in MS patients treated with Briumvi was similar to patients who were treated with teriflunomide (55.8% vs 54.4%, respectively). Serious infections were 5% and 3% for BRIUMVI and teriflunomide, respectively

When Briumvi was approved, TG suggested the drug had the potential to become the No. 1 prescribed therapy anti-CD20 therapy in the US market, which numbers ~100k, with 80k patients starting their first therapy, or switching to a new therapy each year.

Advantages of Briumvi (TG approval presentation)

As we can see above, TG touted the drug's superior efficacy, less frequent dosing regime, reduced risk of breast cancer, and ~one-hour infusion as major advantages compared to the competition, which besides Sanofi's Aubagio (teriflunomide), includes drugs developed by Swiss pharma giants Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Novartis (NVS) - Ocrevus and Kesimpta - which earned $6.7bn and $1.1bn in 2022 respectively.

Has Briumvi been able to put a dent in either of these two drugs sales? With $25m revenues generated in Q3, that seems highly unlikely. Kesimpta apparently drove revenues of $657m in Q3, which, according to Novartis, represented a 124% year-on-year gain, and was due to "increased demand, strong access and benefiting from a one-time revenue deduction adjustment in Europe."

Meanwhile, Ocrevus revenues were apparently up 12% year-on-year to $1.7bn, while the drug also returned positive Phase 3 data showing that a subcutaneous injectable version of the drug had shown non-inferiority to intravenous infusion "in providing rapid and sustained depletion of B cells and near-complete suppression of MRI lesion activity in the brain over 24 weeks." This strikes me as additionally problematic for TG and Briumvi, as a subcutaneous route of administration is generally considered substantially preferable to IV.

On a more positive note, TG was able to report that it had now secured "payor coverage policies for approximately 95% of covered lives across the U.S," that it has achieved >900 prescription in Q3, and >2,200 since launch, from >500 providers, at >250 centres, and that it had received a permanent J-Code from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ("CMS"), effective from July 1.

To summarize, theoretically there are two ways of interpreting TG's Q3 earnings. The first is that there an enormous amount of market share potentially up for grabs, given that two rival drugs addressing the same indication were able to drive nearly $2.5bn of revenues last quarter - although it should be noted Ocrevus has an approval in primary MS, which Briumvi / Kesimpta do not.

The second interpretation is that TG and Briumvi represent small fish in a big pond, surrounded by larger, hungry predators who are not prepared to cede any ground. Consider the fact, for example, that TG has given up its ex-US rights to Briumvi for a maximum value of $645m, which is ~20% less than Ocrevus has earned in Europe this year alone, and you have to wonder if the competition is over before it has even begun.

Concluding Thoughts - Does TGTX Warrant A "Blockbuster" Valuation, When It Is So Far From Delivering A "Blockbuster" Drug?

After TG reported Briumvi sales of ~$16m in Q2, its share price fell from >$20, to <$10 almost overnight. In my view, an increase to $25m of revenues in Q3 in no way justifies an upward share price correction, or a market cap valuation of >$1.5bn at the time of writing.

If we work on an assumption of a commercial stage pharma trading at ~3 - 5x full year product sales, provided it's not heavily loss making, or at least has a shot at being profitable, and we discount the one-off payment from Neuraxpharma, then TG Therapeutics stock would be good value if supporting a market cap valuation of ~$300 - $500m i.e. it would be slightly attractive at ~$3 per share.

To my mind, at least, it's difficult to see what justifies the current >$1.5bn valuation, although in mitigation, Briumvi does seem to have a strong efficacy and safety profile. Perhaps it's possible that physicians and patients will increasingly favor Briumvi over the competition, although two things about this scenario concern me. First, whether TG has the funds to support the level of marketing campaign that will generate nationwide awareness of its drug, and secondly, whether TG still needs to repair a reputation damaged by the Ukoniq fiasco.

Is Briumvi sufficiently safer and more effective for physicians and patients to opt for a 1-hour infusion over a subcutaneous injection? In that respect, TG has essentially been hoisted with its own petard, given more convenient dosing was one of its key selling points for Briumvi.

If the drug can establish a significant edge on safety, perhaps revenues will grow, although in its Q3 reporting TG says it is conducting a "Phase 3b trial evaluating patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS) who switch from an IV anti-CD20 therapy to BRIUMVI." It seems that with the Ocrevus SubQ opportunity, the market may have already moved on.

There's not a lot else in TG's pipeline in terms of late stage assets, only two Phase 1 stage assets targeting B-cell disorders. Perhaps TG's current valuation is justified based on the possibility Briumvi can achieve ~$500m in peak revenues, but frankly, if Q4 earnings reveal anything other than >$50m in quarterly Briumvi sales, I would be somewhat despairing of the company's ability to sustain its current valuation.

I hope that Briumvi can emerge as a best-in-class drug, dramatically improve patient's conditions, and make me eat my words.