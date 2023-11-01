Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 01, 2023 3:31 PM ETLandmark Bancorp, Inc. (LARK)
Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Michael Scheopner - President & Chief Executive Officer

Mark Herpich - Chief Financial Officer

Raymond McLanahan - Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

John Rodis - Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Ross Haberman - RLH Investments

Operator

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to today's conference call titled Landmark Bancorp Third Quarter Earnings Call. My name is Ellen, and I'll be the call operator today. [Operator Instructions]

I'd now like to turn the call over to Michael Scheopner, CEO, to begin. Michael, please go ahead, whenever you're ready.

Michael Scheopner

Thank you, and good morning. Thank you for joining our call today to discuss Landmark's earnings and operating results for the third quarter and year-to-date 2023. Joining the call with me to discuss various aspects of our third quarter performance is Mark Herpich, Chief Financial Officer of the company; and the company's Chief Credit Officer, Raymond McLanahan.

Before we get started, I would like to remind our listeners that some of the information we will be providing today falls under the guidelines for forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. As part of these guidelines, I must point out that any statements made during this presentation that discuss our hopes, beliefs, expectations or predictions of the future are forward-looking statements, and our actual results could differ materially from those expressed. Additional information on these factors is included from time to time in our 10-K and 10-Q filings, which can be obtained by contacting the company or the SEC.

Landmark reported net earnings of $2.9 million during the third quarter of 2023. Earnings per share on a fully diluted basis for the third quarter was $0.55. For the 3 months ended September 30, the return on average assets

