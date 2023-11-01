Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 01, 2023 3:44 PM ETHuntsman Corporation (HUN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.31K Followers

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 1, 2023 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ivan Marcuse - VP, IR

Peter Huntsman - Chairman, CEO & President

Phil Lister - EVP, CFO

Conference Call Participants

Aleksey Yefremov - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Arun Viswanathan - RBC

David Begleiter - Deutsche Bank

Frank Mitsch - Fermium Research

Hassan Ahmed - Alembic Global

Josh Spector - UBS

Kevin McCarthy - Vertical Research Partners

Laurence Alexander - Jefferies

Matthew Blair - Tudor, Pickering, Holt

Mike Harrison - Seaport Research Partners

Michael Sison - Wells Fargo

Patrick Cunningham - Citi

Vincent Andrews - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Greetings. Welcome to the Huntsman Corporation Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

At this time, I would like to hand the call over to Ivan Marcuse, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development. Thank you. You may begin.

Ivan Marcuse

Thank you, Daryl. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Huntsman's third quarter 2023 earnings call. Joining us on the call today are Peter Huntsman, Chairman, CEO and President; and Phil Lister, Executive Vice President and CFO.

Yesterday, October 31, 2023, after the U.S. equity markets closed, we released our earnings for the third quarter 2023 via press release and posted to our website, huntsman.com. We also posted a set of slides and detailed commentary discussing the third quarter on our website.

Peter Huntsman will provide some opening comments shortly. We will then move into the question-and-answer session for the remainder of the call.

During the call, let me remind you that we may make statements about our projections or expectations for the future. All such statements are forward-looking statements, and while they reflect our current expectations, they involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. You should review our filings with

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About HUN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HUN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.