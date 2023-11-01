Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Realty Income Makes A Dumb Choice

Nov. 01, 2023 4:55 PM ETRealty Income Corporation (O)
The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Realty Income Corporation is pursuing aggressive growth at the expense of sustainable long-term margins.
  • The company is acquiring Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. in an expensive deal that may not provide significant benefits.
  • Investors can consider using options to take advantage of Realty Income's declining share price and high dividend yield.
Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) seems to have changed its goals. No longer is it just sustainable growth; the company seems desperate for as much growth as possible. That's concerning, as it means the company's margins and what's helped it for the

This article was written by

The Value Portfolio profile picture
The Value Portfolio
31.92K Followers

The Value Portfolio specializes in building retirement portfolios and utilizes a fact-based research strategy to identify investments. This includes extensive readings of 10Ks, analyst commentary, market reports, and investor presentations. He invests real money in the stocks he recommends.

He is the leader of the investing group The Retirement Forum with features including: model portfolios, macro overviews, in-depth company analysis and retirement planning information. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

GreenCollegeGrad profile picture
GreenCollegeGrad
Today, 5:35 PM
Premium
Comments (449)
Excuse my ignorance, a bad move but a buy? Clickbait or honest title, I dunno.
R
Reit Investor
Today, 5:35 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.38K)
This article won’t age well…..
nm10066 profile picture
nm10066
Today, 5:20 PM
Investing Group
Comments (1.14K)
I agree, it may be be a good deal for management but it may not be for shareholders. In a deal like this you never know what’s under the hood. For example, Walgreen, the largest holding Spirit owns. Wall Street is looking for a bankruptcy filing, given all their management resigned in unison. NOT A Good sign. A lot of their properties are in rundown, crime ridden neighborhoods. Of those properties, how many does Spirit own. Even Reality Income owns a sizable number of Walgreens. We have no idea the conditions or the locations of all of them. Can they find viable replacement leasers for those location, probably not. Can they sell them, and if so, at what loss? Just too many unknown in a time of a bear market, especially for REITS.
R
Reit Investor
Today, 5:35 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.38K)
@nm10066 did you visit their properties in run down, crime ridden neighborhoods ? Would love to know where you got your facts
kingRIG2.0 profile picture
kingRIG2.0
Today, 5:41 PM
Investing Group
Comments (9.76K)
@nm10066 if Brad Thomas likes it I like it
m
micram
Today, 5:44 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (19)
@kingRIG2.0 Exactly!
