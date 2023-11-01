The best photo for all

A Quick Take On Hamilton Insurance Group

Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. (HG) has filed proposed terms to raise $255 million in gross proceeds for the firm and for selling shareholders from the sale of its Class B common stock in an IPO, according to an amended SEC registration statement.

The company operates as a specialty insurance (P&C and E&S lines) and reinsurance provider.

With a book value of $16.90 per share and a midpoint price for the IPO of $17.00, prospective investors would be betting on HG's management continuing to perform well.

I expect the firm's performance to improve, so my outlook on the Hamilton Insurance Group IPO is a Buy at up to $17.00 per share.

Hamilton Insurance Group Overview

Bermuda-based Hamilton Insurance Group, Ltd. provides specialty and reinsurance products to companies in the U.S., Bermuda and globally.

The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer Ms. Giuseppina (Pina) Albo, who has been with the firm since January 2018 and was previously a Member of the Board of Executive Management at Munich Re.

The company's primary offerings include the following:

Commercial specialty and casualty insurance.

Hamilton Select excess & surplus.

Reinsurance.

As of June 30, 2023, Hamilton has booked a fair market value investment of $1.1 billion from investors, including Magnitude, Blackstone, Hopkins Holdings, Sango Hoken Holdings, Hamilton Investments, Gift Clearing Trust, Dechomai Asset Trust, National Philanthropic Trust, Jewish Communal Fund, Tudor Private Portfolio and MLC Investment Limited.

Hamilton Client Acquisition

Hamilton seeks large-sized enterprises for its global specialty and casualty insurance services and U.S.-based companies for its excess & surplus service offerings.

57% of its 2022 gross premiums were derived from its specialty & casualty lines, and 43% were from its Hamilton Re reinsurance segment.

General and Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have decreased, as the figures below indicate:

General and Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 14.0% 2022 12.9% 2021 22.0% Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

The General and Administrative efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General and Administrative expense, fell to negative (0.8x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

General and Administrative Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 -0.8 2022 3.8 Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Hamilton's Markets & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Allied Market Research, the global market for specialty insurance was an estimated $104.7 billion in 2021 and is forecast to reach $279 billion by 2031.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 10.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The primary reason for this expected growth is a growing integration of technology into specialty insurance solutions to better enable specialty insurers to understand risks.

Also, the primary industry sectors covered by specialty insurance services include healthcare, mortgage banking, and non-profit protection and disaster products.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Arch.

Argo.

Aspen.

Markel.

W. R. Berkley.

Hiscox.

Beazley.

Lancashire.

Everest Re.

Axis Capital.

Renaissance Re.

Others.

The company also operates in the casualty and reinsurance markets.

Hamilton Insurance Group's Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Declining top line revenue.

Reduced net income.

Lower cash flow from operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 $ 679,616,000 -9.8% 2022 $ 1,333,535,000 95.9% 2021 $ 680,744,000 Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 $ 88,279,000 13.0% 2022 $ 249,839,000 18.7% 2021 $ (185,517,000) -27.3% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 $ 75,854,000 2022 $ 226,529,000 2021 $ 2,690,000 (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

As of June 30, 2023, Hamilton had $925.2 million in cash and $4.5 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $1.1 billion.

Hamilton Insurance IPO Details

HG intends to sell 6.25 million shares of Class B common stock and selling shareholders will offer 8.75 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $17.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $255.0 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Existing shareholder Hopkins Holdings, LLC has indicated an interest in purchasing up to 260,000 shares at the IPO price, but the interest is "non-binding."

The company's market capitalization at IPO (excluding underwriter options) will approximate $1.9 billion.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter options) will be approximately 13.64%.

Per the firm's most recent regulatory filing, it plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering to make capital contributions to our insurance and reinsurance operating subsidiaries, for use by our three operating platforms which should enable us to take advantage of ongoing favorable market conditions in the markets in which we operate by writing more business pursuant to our strategy. (Source - SEC)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is available here until the IPO is completed.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management did not characterize the firm's current exposure to legal proceedings. Its foreign exposure may be subject to greater legal risks than in the United States.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Barclays, Morgan Stanley, and numerous other investment banks.

Valuation Metrics For Hamilton Insurance

Below is a table of the firm's relevant capitalization and valuation metrics at IPO:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $1,869,746,751 Enterprise Value -$1,653,321,249 Price / Sales 1.48 EV / Revenue -1.31 Earnings Per Share $2.15 Net Margin 19.13% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 13.64% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $17.00 Net Free Cash Flow $166,134,000 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 8.89% Revenue Growth Rate -9.80% (Glossary Of Terms) Click to enlarge

(Source - SEC)

Commentary About Hamilton Insurance Group

HG is seeking U.S. public capital market investment for its general corporate growth and working capital needs.

The firm's financials have generated dropping topline revenue, declining net income and reduced cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $1.1 billion.

General and Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenue has decreased; its General and Administrative efficiency multiple fell to negative (0.8x) in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain future earnings to finance the continued development of its business.

The market opportunity for providing specialty, casualty and reinsurance products and services worldwide is large and expected to grow substantially in the coming years.

Business risks to the company's outlook as a public company include future legal, political and environmental risks to its underwriting decisions.

However, in recent years, the firm's business mix has shifted from a majority of reinsurance to a majority of its commercial specialty and casualty insurance.

As of June 30, 2023, the company's financial leverage ratio was below that of many of its competitors, at 7.9%.

At the end of 2022, HG had $1.7 billion in consolidated shareholder equity on a GAAP basis, "with limited intangibles."

Management asserts that the current market conditions for insurance and reinsurance in its focus areas are "favorable for all" its underwriting platforms.

The firm's recent results appear to support this assertion, as its Combined Ratio for the most recent six-month period is highly favorable, at 88.8%, as the table shows below:

SEC

With the S&P Global expectation of the P&C industry having a combined ratio of 100.8% for 2023, per this report, HG's first-half 2023 results of 88.8% indicate it is performing much better than the industry average.

While the company's topline revenue decline is of some concern, management appears to be performing well in its fundamental underwriting activities.

With book value at $16.90 per share and the IPO priced at $17.00, investors would be betting on HG's management continuing to perform well.

My outlook on the Hamilton Insurance Group IPO is a Buy at up to $17.00 per share.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Week ending November 10, 2023.