Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hertz Global Holdings Q3: Selloff Is Overdone

Nov. 01, 2023 5:34 PM ETHertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ)CAR
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
566 Followers

Summary

  • HTZ remains a buy at the current valuation due to what I believe is an overdone stock sell-off.
  • HTZ reported strong 3Q23 results with robust demand and favorable supply situation, supporting positive top-line growth.
  • Near-term challenges related to increased EV collision costs may impact EBITDA growth, but the longer-term demand-supply dynamics remain favorable.

Daily Life In New York City Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Cindy Ord

Overview

My recommendation for Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) is a buy rating, as I believe the stock sell-off is overdone, making the current stock price attractive from a risk/reward perspective. The demand-supply dynamic remains favorable, and I believe the EV-related cost

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
566 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HTZ

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HTZ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HTZ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.