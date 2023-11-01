Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Entergy Corporation (ETR) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 01, 2023 4:44 PM ETEntergy Corporation (ETR)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.37K Followers

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill Abler - Vice President, Investor Relations

Drew Marsh - Chairman and CEO

Kimberly Fontan - Chief Financial Officer

Roderick West - Group President, Utility Operations

Conference Call Participants

Shar Pourreza - Guggenheim

David Arcaro - Morgan Stanley

Jeremy Tonet - JPMorgan

Paul Zimbardo - Bank of America

Michael Lonegan - Evercore

Anthony Crowdell - Mizuho

Nick Campanella - Barclays

Ryan Levine - Citi

Paul Patterson - Glenrock Associates

Travis Miller - Morningstar

Operator

Good morning. My name is Joel, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Entergy Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. I will now turn the call over to Bill Abler, Vice President of Investor Relations for Entergy Corporation.

Bill Abler

Good morning and thank you for joining us. We will begin today with comments from Entergy’s Chairman and CEO, Drew Marsh; and then Kimberly Fontan, our CFO will review the results. In an effort to accommodate everyone who has questions, we request that each person ask no more than two questions.

In today’s call, management will make certain forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors which are set forth in our earnings release, our slide presentation and our SEC filings. Entergy does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Management will also discuss non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations to the applicable GAAP measures are included in today’s press release and slide presentation, both of which can be found on the Investor Relations section

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ETR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ETR

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.