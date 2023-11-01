Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Occidental: Left Out Of Deals Due To Buffett

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Occidental Petroleum Corporation was left out of recent major energy deals, possibly due to Warren Buffett's ownership leading to the high stock price.
  • Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway bought more shares of Occidental Petroleum after the Chevron deal for Hess was announced.
  • The stock trades at over 20x our view of more normalized profits.
Warren Buffett Speaks At Conference Focused On Detroit"s Revitalization

Bill Pugliano

As investors were long warned, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) trades at an elevated price due to Warren Buffett. The major energy deals in the sector reinforced this scenario. My investment thesis remains Bearish on

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
44.57K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (12)

M
Mad Alex
Today, 7:11 PM
Investing Group
Comments (504)
Oil prices will go up not because of wars but because huge gap between supply and demand…. And Biden policy which exhausted strategic oil reserves… Oil is going up for the next 2 years first as its 1,5 year correction was over this summer Good luck shorting oil and OG stocks🤡😎
sancerrefrankie profile picture
sancerrefrankie
Today, 7:10 PM
Premium
Comments (1.32K)
good call on the sedg mark its crumbling after hours @Stone Fox Capital
L
LaCrosseBill
Today, 6:59 PM
Premium
Comments (4)
Where is the case for lower oil prices in 2024? I don’t see it in this article.
sjfaris profile picture
sjfaris
Today, 6:49 PM
Investing Group
Comments (878)
Gee OXY down in a big up day. My shorts are working. Market believes Vicki and board are doing a poor job. WB is happy with all profits. Carbon credits seems to be back firing.
Buffet will be proven wrong to buy Oxy and its already showing.
s
samizm
Today, 6:56 PM
Premium
Comments (56)
@sjfaris you've been posting the same comment everywhere.
R
Rock Chalk
Today, 7:04 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.58K)
@sjfaris What's showing? The stock has been basically trading flat the past 9 months. Selling short on this stock when you know the floor is $60 isn't over bright from my perspective.
KooLLuke profile picture
KooLLuke
Today, 6:39 PM
Investing Group
Comments (39)
I started acquiring shares in 2017 at $60 and then $40 after the Anadarko deal and thanks to Covid as low as $12. Me and Carl Icahn backed the truck. This article offers very little insight to Berkshire Hathaway’s plan. Just search BRK Energy and you’ll see their energy holdings are growing. OXY fits right in to their pipelines as well as their chemical and their carbon capture business. Warren is quietly sneaking up to 50% and then he’ll pick the rest up for a premium. I play poker and a strong hand plays weak. Warren is a bridge player not a Texas Hold em poker player. When asked at the annual meeting if they were going to acquire it all he answered “we wouldn’t know what to do with OXY” that IS THE TELL. Textbook.
o
oregonhillnumina1
Today, 6:25 PM
Premium
Comments (16)
Wow this article is basically nothing more than conjecture: in summary “maybe because buffet owns a lot of shares…” as to his macro analysis of crude price- well this is industry-wide and not unique to oxy. I expect better from seeking alpha authors than this
R
Rock Chalk
Today, 6:31 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (1.58K)
@oregonhillnumina1 Expect a lot less from this author.
W
WestleyDog
Today, 6:44 PM
Premium
Comments (53)
@oregonhillnumina1 Series 65 without Series 7 says alot
Alex Hardman profile picture
Alex Hardman
Today, 6:20 PM
Comments (2.35K)
Nah, that isn't why people pass over Oxy. While the preferreds are likely a barrier, the common ownership and recent buys by Buffett is actually a reason to acquire Oxy now. Buffett has a reputation of being cheap, so if he's still acquiring shares, wouldn't that let any other acquirer feel safe in knowing they must not be overpaying? The real reason nobody has bought Oxy is because it isn't a pureplay really. By acquiring it, the new owner either has to figure out how to manage a wide array of assets or divest numerous assets. Say you only want Permian shale and GoM. You would then have to dispose of EOR, DJ Basin, various international assets, Oxychem and there low carbon division. It is one thing to buy something and divest 10% of the assets vs divesting 50%. If you get a bad price on the divestures at 50%, you can really mess up the economics on the overall acquisition. Selling 10% at half your expected price only increases the cost by just under 6% on the assets you want. At the 50% divesture threshold, you now run the risk of overpaying by 50% at such a bad divesture price.
D
DLLL
Today, 6:01 PM
Investing Group
Comments (339)
I am a long time holder of Oxy and sold recently at mid 60s as I consider the stock will consolidate for a long time and you are right that it isn’t a bargain compared to its peers. But who knows!(?). I would consider buying again in the 50s.
