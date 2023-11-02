Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Capital Southwest Q3: A Top-Tier BDC For Any Environment

Nov. 02, 2023 10:00 AM ETCapital Southwest (CSWC)1 Comment
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
1.95K Followers

Summary

  • Although BDCs have experienced some share price weakness in the last month, CSWC still trades roughly $5 above its NAV price.
  • CSWC recently reported Q3 earnings and posted some strong growth.
  • The company raised its regular dividend by 1.7%, and continued its supplemental, both payable in December.
  • Over the last 5 years, CSWC has outperformed the S&P and its peers, returning 118%.
  • With a high probability of another rate hike, investors should keep an eye out for a rise in non-accrual loans going forward.

Stacked of Coins on table with percentage icon and Gray Background With Illustration Shows Increasing of Interest Rates / Financial Concept.

Boy Wirat

Introduction

For those who have read my articles, you know I'm a huge fan of BDCs. As a dividend investor, my main goal is income and what better investments to reap that reward from than Business Development Companies? I'm a long-time holder

This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
1.95K Followers
Not a certified financial advisor. Navy veteran with 21 yrs of service. I enjoy dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. Plan is to supplement my retirement, and live off my dividends in the next 7-10 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend companies, and not only teach about investing, but give a new perspective to help others reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CSWC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Article Update Today, 10:02 AM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (3.49K)
Thanks everyone for stopping by. If you enjoyed the article please like and subscribe for more related content. Also let me know I’m the comments what are some of your favorite BDCs.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CSWC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CSWC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CSWC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.