Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.37K Followers

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 1, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Matt Calistri - Vice President of Investor Relations

Ron Renaud - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ray Sanchez - Chief Medical Officer

John Renger - Chief Scientific Officer

Susan Altschuller - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Yee - Jefferies

Paul Matteis - Stifel

Mohit Bansal - Wells Fargo

Jeff Hung - Morgan Stanley

Charles Duncan - Cantor Fitzgerald

David Amsellem - Piper Sandler

Joseph Thome - TD Cowen

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Cerevel Therapeutics Third Quarter Financial Results Conference call. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. Later, you will have the opportunity to ask questions during the Q&A portion of the call. Please note that this call may be recorded.

I will now hand the call over to Matt Calistri, Vice President of Investor Relations.

Matt Calistri

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us for our third quarter 2023 earnings call. On today's call, you'll be hearing from Ron Renaud, our President and Chief Executive Officer; Dr. Ray Sanchez, our Chief Medical Officer; Dr. John Renger, our Chief Scientific Officer; and Dr. Susan Altschuller, our Chief Financial Officer.

During our call today, please refer to our press release from this morning, detailing our third quarter 2023 financial performance, as well as our updated corporate presentation, both of which are available on our website. I would like to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements that reflect our current views related to, among other things, the potential attributes and benefits of our product candidates and the format and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials. We strongly encourage you to review the information that we file with the SEC regarding specific risks and uncertainties.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CERE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CERE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.