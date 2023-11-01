Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Capital Power Corporation (CPXWF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.37K Followers

Capital Power Corporation (OTCPK:CPXWF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Kat Perron - Manager of Media Relations and Communications

Avik Dey - President and CEO

Sandra Haskins - SVP of Finance and CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Quezada - Raymond James

Robert Hope - Scotiabank

Maurice Choy - RBC Capital Markets

Mark Jarvi - CIBC

John Mould - TD Securities

Ben Pham - BMO Capital Markets

Patrick Kenny - National Bank Financial

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to Capital Power's Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference call. As a reminder, all participants are in a listen-only mode and the conference call is being recorded today, November 1, 2023.

I will now turn the call over to Ms. Kat Perron, Manager of Media Relations and Communications. Please go ahead.

Kat Perron

Good morning and thank you for joining us today to review Capital Power's third quarter 2023 results, which we released earlier this morning. Our third quarter report and the presentation for this conference call are posted on our website at capitalpower.com. Presenting this morning are Avik Dey, President and CEO; and Sandra Haskins, Senior Vice President, Finance and CFO. We will start with opening comments and then open the lines to take your questions.

Before we start, I'd like to remind everyone that certain statements about future events made on the call are forward-looking in nature and are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by the company. Actual results could differ materially from the company's expectations due to various risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Please refer to the cautionary statement on forward-looking information on Slide 3 or our regulatory filings available on SEDAR.

In today's discussion, we will be referring to various non-GAAP financial measures

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CPXWF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CPXWF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.