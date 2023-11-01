Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Trinity Capital Inc. (TRIN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 01, 2023 5:54 PM ETTrinity Capital Inc. (TRIN), TRINL2 Comments
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.37K Followers

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ben Malcolmson - Director of IR

Steve Brown - Chairman and CEO

Kyle Brown - President and CIO

David Lund - CFO

Michael Testa - CAO

Gerry Harder - COO

Ron Kundich - Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kyle Joseph - Jefferies

Christopher Nolan - Ladenburg Thalmann

Ryan Lynch - KBW

Bryce Rowe - B. Riley

Casey Alexander - Compass Point

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Mike, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Trinity Capital's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Our hosts for today's call are Steve Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Kyle Brown, President and Chief Investment Officer; David Lund, Chief Financial Officer; Michael Testa, Chief Accounting Officer and Ben Malcolmson, Director of Investor Relations; Gerry Harder, Chief Operating Officer; Ron Kundich, Chief Credit Officer and Sarah Stanton, Chief Compliance and General Counsel, are also on the call.

This call is being recorded and will be available for replay beginning at approximately 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The replay dial-in number is 888-214-9523 and no conference ID is required for access. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode, and the floor will be open for your questions following the presentation. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the call over to Trinity Capital's Director of Investor Relations, Ben Malcolmson. Please go ahead.

Ben Malcolmson

Thank you, Mike, and welcome, everyone, to Trinity Capital's earnings conference call for the third quarter of 2023. Trinity's third quarter financial results were released earlier this morning and can be accessed from Trinity's Investor Relations website at ir.trinitycap.com. A replay of the call will be available on Trinity's website or by

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

BartAtTheRanch profile picture
BartAtTheRanch
Today, 6:14 PM
Investing Group
Comments (7.63K)
The call seemed really good to me - they are achieving "yeoman" status, keeping expenses low even while hiring new staff in advance of the need (this looks to be an opportune time for expansion, with Fed letting Treasury "handle" rates).

The call was well worth listening to for the highest regular div yielder in BDCs!

Bart
D
Dividend Trapper
Today, 6:06 PM
Comments (445)
"We just internally have seen a really significant uptick in senior loan opportunities. Now we primarily lend on senior secured loans. But that data alone for more mature companies was really interesting."
To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About TRIN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TRIN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.