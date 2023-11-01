Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

First National Bank Alaska: Over 6% Dividend Yield With Expected Earnings High Enough To Support Payout

Nov. 01, 2023 7:10 PM ETFirst National Bank Alaska (FBAK)
Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
3.17K Followers

Summary

  • Loan growth will likely dip but remain above the historical average. Macroeconomic Factors currently present a mixed outlook for loan growth.
  • FBAK is offering an attractive dividend yield of 6.7% (excluding special dividends) or 8.4% (including special dividends). The dividend payout appears safe.
  • The December 2023 target price currently suggests a high-single-digit price upside.
  • The risk level is moderately high because of the balance sheet’s concentration in an oil-based economy. Further, unrealized losses are high.

Downtown Anchorage, Alaska in winter

christiannafzger

Earnings of First National Bank Alaska (OTCQX:FBAK) will likely remain rangebound in the upcoming quarters. Moderate loan growth will likely push up earnings while a growth in operating expenses will restrict earnings growth. Meanwhile, the margin will likely remain stable. Overall, I'm expecting

This article was written by

Sheen Bay Research profile picture
Sheen Bay Research
3.17K Followers
Around 10 years of experience covering Banks and Macroeconomics. Passionate about discovering lucrative investments and generating alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FBAK

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FBAK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FBAK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.