Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ørsted A/S (DNNGY) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 01, 2023 6:34 PM ETØrsted A/S (DNNGY), DOGEF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.37K Followers

Ørsted A/S (OTCPK:DNNGY) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 9:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mads Nipper - Group President and CEO

Daniel Lerup - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Harry Wyburd - Exane

Jenny Ping - Citi

Alberto Gandolfi - Goldman Sachs

Peter Bisztyga - Bank of America

Deepa Venkateswaran - Bernstein

Kristian Johansen - SEB

Robert Pulleyn - Morgan Stanley

Samuel Arie - UBS

Lars Heindorff - Nordea

James Brand - Deutsche Bank

Vincent Ayral - JPMorgan

Klaus Kehl - Nykredit

Ahmed Farman - Jefferies

Casper Blom - Danske Bank

Dominic Nash - Barclays

Ingo Becker - Kepler Cheuvreux

Marc Ip Tat Kuen - Berenberg

Helene Brondbo - DNB

Fredrik Fremberg - BNP Paribas

David Paz - Wolfe Research

Martin Tessier - Stifel

Louis Boujard - ODDO

Chris Liang - Federated Hermes Limited

Operator

Welcome to this Ørsted Q3 2023 Earnings Call. This call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] Today's speakers are Group President and CEO, Mads Nipper; and CFO, Daniel Lerup.

Speakers, please begin.

Mads Nipper

Thank you very much and welcome to this earnings call for our third quarter of 2023. Since our announcement on August 29 where we anticipated an impairment of up to DKK 16 billion, several developments of both positive, but regrettably most negative have materialized in our U.S. offshore projects.

These include developments on expected ITC qualification, unsuccessful OREC petition in New York, continued increase of long-dated interest rates and additional supply chain costs. And based on this development, we have decided to cease the development of Ocean Wind 1 and Ocean Wind 2.

The sum of these developments is a highly unsatisfactory situation where the net result of impairments at Q3 are materially higher than estimated end of August. The totality of the adverse impacts lead to an impairment of DKK 28.4

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About DNNGY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DNNGY

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.