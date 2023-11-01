Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIPZF) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.37K Followers

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:IIPZF) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Renee Wei - Director, IR & Sustainability

Brad Cutsey - President and CEO, Trustee

Dave Nevins - COO

Curt Millar - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Fred Blondeau - Laurentian Bank Securities

Mike Markidis - BMO Capital Markets

Jonathan Kelcher - TD Securities

Matt Kornack - National Bank Financial

Kyle Stanley - Desjardins Capital Markets

Brad Sturges - Raymond James

Jimmy Shan - RBC Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the InterRent Q3 2023 earnings call. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Renee Wei. Please go ahead.

Renee Wei

Welcome, everyone, and thank you for joining InterRent REIT's Q3 2023 earnings call. My name is Renee Wei, Director of Investor Relations and Sustainability. You can find the presentation to accompany today's call on the Investor Relations section of our website under Events and Presentations.

We're pleased to have Brad Cutsey, President and CEO; Curt Millar, CFO; and Dave Nevins, COO, on the line today. The team will present some prepared remarks, and then we'll open it up to questions.

Before we begin, I want to remind listeners that certain statements about future events made on this conference call are forward looking in nature. Any such information is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially. For more information, please refer to the cautionary statements on forward-looking information in the recent news release and MD&A dated November 1, 2023.

During the call, management will also refer to certain non-IFRS measures. Although the REIT believes these measures provide useful supplemental information about its financial performance, they're not recognized measures and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About IIPZF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on IIPZF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.