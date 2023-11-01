The Market Is Getting The Fed Wrong Again

sasirin pamai

Earlier today, the Federal Reserve announced a much-anticipated pause to the Federal funds rate. Equity markets rallied on the news that the Fed would not be raising interest rates and today's rally in the bond markets (lower yields) accelerated into the press conference. The lynchpin is the Fed’s acknowledgment of higher long-term rates having an impact on the economy. “Tighter financial and credit conditions for households and businesses are likely to weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation”, the committee stated. Despite this line suggesting economic contraction, I believe the markets misread the Fed’s statement in its entirety.

The most notable change in the economy since the September meeting came in the form of higher long-term rates. In less than six weeks, the long end of the Treasury curve (seven years and out) has seen rate increases of between 50 and 70 basis points as investors have become more concerned about future debt supply versus inflation and rate policy. The long end of the yield curve was down around 8 basis points after the decision and accelerated to 13 basis points as the equity markets headed toward their close.

Federal Reserve and Yahoo Finance

Federal Reserve & Yahoo Finance

CNBC

After rising throughout the summer, the Fed fund futures market held rather static from the Sept. 20 meeting into today. After the decision, Fed fund futures began pricing lower rates into 2024 and 2025 by up to 13 basis points. The market is seeing an increasing likelihood that the Fed will be reversing course. Despite the slight drop in rates, Fed fund futures for the first half of 2025 are priced higher than the Federal Reserve’s September projections.

Yahoo Finance

Barchart

Federal Reserve & Yahoo Finance

Despite the optimism around the Fed possibly being “done” with rate hikes, the market may be getting it wrong for two reasons. First, there's currently no evidence to suggest that pricing at any time point in the last 12 months is slowing to a rate of a 2% increase per year. In fact, month-over-month price increases have accelerated over the last two months, suggesting year-over-year inflation may be hitting a floor of 3.5%.

Secondly, the Fed’s statement itself suggests nothing easing. In fact, the first sentence, when compared to the Feb. 1 statement (nine months ago) shows that the Fed is acknowledging stronger economic growth than earlier this year. Further into the statement, the war in Ukraine placing strain on the U.S. economy has been replaced with tighter financial conditions. While monetary policy lags exist, the Fed has raised the Fed funds rate by only 75 basis points over the last nine months. The other 400 basis points of increases have already been baked into the cake!

Federal Reserve February 1st and November 1st Statements

If the inflation reports for October and November do not show any meaningful progress (a defined path to 2% inflation within the Fed’s projections), investors should prepare for the Fed to raise rates by 25 points and project a hold at those levels through the end of 2024 in their December meeting. That would mean a 50-basis point increase in 2024 Fed funds projections. Investors should brace themselves as it could be a volatile Christmas season.