Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Market Is Getting The Fed Wrong Again

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.87K Followers

Summary

  • The Federal Reserve announced no change in interest rates, leading to a rally in equity and bond markets.
  • Higher long-term rates are expected to impact the economy, but the markets may have misread the Fed's statement.
  • Fed fund futures market predicts lower rates into 2024 and 2025, suggesting a possible reversal in Fed policy. Investors should be prepared to be disappointed.
FED The Federal Reserve System the central banking system of the United States of America.

sasirin pamai

Earlier today, the Federal Reserve announced a much-anticipated pause to the Federal funds rate. Equity markets rallied on the news that the Fed would not be raising interest rates and today's rally in the bond markets (lower yields) accelerated into the press

This article was written by

Jeremy LaKosh profile picture
Jeremy LaKosh
3.87K Followers
About My Writing: I am currently focused on income investing through either common shares, preferred shares, or bonds.  I will occasionally break away and write about the economy at large or a special situation involving a company I've been researching in. I target two articles per week for publication on Monday and Tuesday.About My Background: Bachelors in history/political science, Masters in Business Administration with a specialization in Finance and Economics. I enjoy numbers. I have been investing since 2000. Professionally, I am the CEO of an independent living retirement community in Illinois.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

c
congressional trade researcher
Yesterday, 8:45 PM
Investing Group
Comments (433)
Increased credit card debt & persistent high food/fuel prices results in eventual slowdown or crash. I only invest in what I understand ( a significant limitation) and balance the talking heads with my perspective therefore I concur with your view.
d
dividendsam1
Yesterday, 8:37 PM
Investing Group
Comments (100)
All I know is Hellmans mayo is $6.99. Grocery inflation is crazy. Fast food is insane and showing non sign of cooling. I agree with this article. Rates mY need to head higher.
Tall Seller profile picture
Tall Seller
Yesterday, 8:25 PM
Investing Group
Comments (21.02K)
What do you think of Saudi’s crashing recessionary GDP numbers? Has the Fed finally won their war against OPEC, where the Saudi’s will have to open the oil taps so the Fed will let off on tightening. This IS what the war on inflation as been about lately, to me.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About SP500

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.