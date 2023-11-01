Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 01, 2023 8:02 PM ETPotbelly Corporation (PBPB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.39K Followers

Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bob Wright - President, CEO

Steve Cirulis - SVP, CFO

Adiya Dixon - Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Todd Brooks - The Benchmark Company

Jeremy Hamblin - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Mark Smith - Lake Street Capital

Matt Curtis - William Blair

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Potbelly Corporation's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. At this time, all participants have been placed in a listen-only mode and the lines will be open for your questions following the prepared remarks.

On today's call, we have Bob Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer; Steve Cirulis, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Adiya Dixon, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary at Potbelly Corporation.

At this time, I'll turn the call over to Adiya Dixon. Please go ahead.

Adiya Dixon

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to our third quarter 2023 earnings call. By now, everyone should have access to our earnings release and accompanying investor presentation. If not, they can be found on the Investor Relation section of our website. Before we begin our formal remarks, I need to remind everyone certain comments made on this call will contain forward-looking statements regarding future events for the future financial performance of the Company.

Any such statements including our outlook for 2023 or any other future period should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date.

Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, and events or results could differ materially from those presented due to a number of

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PBPB

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PBPB

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.