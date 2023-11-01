Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 01, 2023 8:19 PM ETPayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.39K Followers

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Wallace - Head of IR

Gabrielle Rabinovitch - SVP and Acting CFO

Alex Chriss - President & CEO

Conference Call Participants

Tien-Tsin Huang - JPMorgan

Ramsey El-Assal - Barclays

Darrin Peller - Wolfe Research

Mike Ng - Goldman Sachs

Jason Kupferberg - Bank of America

James Faucette - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good evening. My name is Krista, and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the PayPal Holdings Earnings Conference Call for the Third Quarter 2023. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers’ remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Thank you.

I would now like to introduce your host for today's call, Ryan Wallace, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Ryan Wallace

Thank you. Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us. Welcome to PayPal's earnings conference call for the third quarter of 2023. Joining me today on the call is Alex Chriss, our President and CEO; and Gabrielle Rabinovitch, SVP and Acting CFO. We're providing a slide presentation to accompany our commentary. This conference call is also being webcast. Both the presentation and call are available on our Investor Relations website.

In discussing our company's performance, we will refer to some non-GAAP measures. You can find the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures in the presentation accompanying this conference call.

We will make forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties. These statements include, without limitation, our guidance for the third quarter and full-year 2023, our planning assumptions for 2023, our comments related to anticipated foreign exchange rates, operating margin, impacts from our sale

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About PYPL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PYPL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.