Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sunrun, Inc. (RUN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 01, 2023 8:38 PM ETSunrun Inc. (RUN)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.39K Followers

Sunrun, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Jobin - SVP, Finance & IR

Mary Powell - CEO & Director

Danny Abajian - CFO

Ed Fenster - Co-Executive Chairman and Co-Founder

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Percoco - Morgan Stanley

Brian Lee - Goldman Sachs Group

Joseph Osha - Guggenheim Securities

James West - Evercore ISI

Colin Rusch - Oppenheimer

Philip Shen - Roth MKM

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to Sunrun's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants have been placed on mute. Please note that this call has been recorded and that 1 hour has been allocated for the call including the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I will now turn the call over to Patrick Jobin, Sunrun's Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Patrick Jobin

Thank you, Sherry. Before we begin, please note that certain remarks we will make on this call constitute forward-looking statements. Although we believe these statements reflect our best judgment based on factors currently known to us, actual results may differ materially and adversely. Please refer to the company's filings with the SEC for more inclusive discussion of risks and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from projections made in any forward-looking statements. Please also note these statements are being made as of today, and we disclaim any obligation to update or revise them.

During today's call, we will also be discussing certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe can provide meaningful supplemental information for investors regarding the performance of our business and facilitate a meaningful evaluation of current period performance on a comparable basis with prior periods. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to and not as a substitute for, superior to, or in isolation from GAAP results. You will

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About RUN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RUN

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.