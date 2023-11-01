Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

EMB: Potential Tactical Allocation For Short-Term Investors With Stronger Technicals And EM Outlook

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.3K Followers

Summary

  • The iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF offers tactical exposure to EM sovereign debt at compressed prices.
  • EMB has caught a bid at its lows and diverged from other benchmarks, making it a potential short-term investment opportunity.
  • The fund is highly diversified with a 7% 3-year tracking and a distribution of 5.2%, comparable to starting yields on U.S. investment-grade corporates.
  • Technicals are strengthening and may fill a deep pocket of low price usage up to $85/share and beyond.

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Investment brief

Questions on the U.S. growth outlook has raised the possibility of searching for selective opportunities in foreign markets. Long has the debate ensued on allocation to emerging markets ("EM"), given the possible outcomes across various geologies. Notwithstanding the tremendous

This article was written by

Zach Bristow profile picture
Zach Bristow
3.3K Followers
Strategist, global markets, at Bernard Holdings. Objective view on the directional bias of markets. Technical expertise bridges the complex relationships between value drivers, capital flows and price action. Clients are represented over the cross-section of financial markets, from speculators, hedgers, long-term traders and the public. Research covers investment securities and futures markets.Shoot me a message to talk trade ideas or portfolio construction. Disclaimer:All research is strictly for informational purposes only. Not to be considered investment advice. Please remember to conduct your own due diligence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of EMB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EMB

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EMB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EMB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.