Investment brief

Questions on the U.S. growth outlook has raised the possibility of searching for selective opportunities in foreign markets. Long has the debate ensued on allocation to emerging markets ("EM"), given the possible outcomes across various geologies. Notwithstanding the tremendous selloff in U.S. Treasury debt in '22-'23, EM sovereign debt may be worth considering as a tactical allocation over the short-term.

The iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) is trading at compressed prices and offers investors this tactical exposure.

After trading sideways for around a year, and breaking its 50DMA last month, it has caught a bid at these lows and diverged from its 200DMA (Figure 1), unlike many other benchmarks in equities and fixed income. The fund tracks the performance of the J.P. Morgan EMBI Global Core Index with a 7% 3-year tracking error and has $12Bn in AUM, charging an expense ratio of 0.39% of this AUM. Critically, the fund's distribution yield is 5.2% as I write, comparable to starting yields on U.S. investment-grade corporates.

The fund is tremendously diversified, with 605 holdings (inc. cash), and the top 10 of these weighted at ~5.2%. Of the holdings, ~90% are in government/sovereign issues, and the remaining c.10% in corporates.

Key characteristics, as it relates to fixed income statistics, are noted in Figure 3. Notably:

The weighted average maturity of the fund is 11.6 years,

0.77% convexity,

A weighted avg. YTM of ~8.2% and coupon of $5.12,

Effective duration of 6.64 years, and OAS of 320bps.

My judgement is there is potential to capture set of short-term gains on the tactical side in buying EMB today (1-3 months). Mid to longer-term, I see more selective opportunities elsewhere. As such, my recommendations are:

Short-term (next 1-3 months)- Bullish - Strengthening technicals, near-term headwinds in U.S. markets see investors searching for risk premia elsewhere. Starting yield of 5% gives potential upside capture on reversal. Potential entry points below $84, looking for upsides to $89-$90. Beyond 6 months, it will need reappraisal depending on fundamentals and the directional bias of the market.

Strengthening technicals, near-term headwinds in U.S. markets see investors searching for risk premia elsewhere. Starting yield of 5% gives potential upside capture on reversal. Potential entry points below $84, looking for upsides to $89-$90. Beyond 6 months, it will need reappraisal depending on fundamentals and the directional bias of the market. Medium-term (12 months-3 years)- Neutral - Mixed outlook on EMs, U.S sectoral exposure looks attractive with Q3 earnings surprises.

- Mixed outlook on EMs, U.S sectoral exposure looks attractive with Q3 earnings surprises. Long-term (3+ years) - Neutral - Similar to the medium-term outlook.

Net-net, I rate EMB a buy for short-term investors, but would advocate those with a mid to long-term horizon to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Talking points

Macroeconomic backdrop

Given the UST 10-year's new handle up around the 4.8-5% region-levels not seen since '07-financial markets have repriced the perception of risk in fixed income and equities, notwithstanding the opportunity cost of holding high-duration in both markets. Geopolitical risks in the Middle East have only compounded this view, and it's worth noting the yield on the 10-year nudged above 500bps for the first time in more than a decade, sending the SOFR curve "dramatically higher" as per a recent UBS note. Investors now "demand a higher compensation for moving out the yield curve", showing the unwinding of the yield curve inversion.

Constructive view on EM rates

Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs' (GS) most recent Top of Mind publication for October questions the prospect of a U.S. outperformance into the coming years. The opinions are mixed, that's for sure. Still, the firm expects that "higher rates will be a manageable headwind to growth, not a recessionary shock".

Kevin Daly, GS' Co-head of CEEMEA Economics, expects outsized growth from EMs vs. the U.S. in the next 10 years. expects emerging markets to continue growing faster than the US over the next decade, which "should eventually translate into stronger EM equity earnings growth."

Meanwhile, former Bridgewater strategist Rebecca Patterson, notions that aggregate yields are attractive on bonds as an asset class.

"I would be tiptoeing into longer-duration bonds", she said in the Top of Mind publication.

While yields aren't likely to decline by much in the near term given the supply and demand dynamics, yields remaining at current levels would still mean a decent return on bonds.

Finally, the crowd at JP Morgan (JPM) research are bullish on EM fixed income, stating that "EM local rates continue to be our preferred opportunity" in the firm's Emerging Market Debt Quarterly Strategy.

Is it rational? Read the following:

While disinflation continues in EM economies, we are entering into a theme of central bank cutting cycles becoming the primary driver for EM rates. With inflation potentially bottoming, EM central banks have plenty of space to cut rates and prop up EM growth. As a result, we think EM fundamentals look good, supported by a steady growth outlook. Real rates are extremely attractive compared to historic ranges, which should attract some crossover support.

This support is noted in Figure 5.

Critically, despite the constructive outlook, EMB has been heavily sold in recent months, bottoming to 52-week lows in October. This looks to have resurged demand for the fund, with inflows now shifting higher and nearing positive territory again-similar to May/June, when the fund rallied from $84-$87 in a matter of weeks (Figure 6). This supports the notion of a short-term reversal.

Technical points to consider

Given my outlook on a potential short-term reversal, EMB's technical setups are critical to analyze.

1. Regarding momentum

Short-term momentum has garnered in 3 primary ways evidenced by the following:

(i). Bullish MACD cross in late October, sustained rolling into November,

(ii). Bounce from double bottom, cross above 20DMA that captures the avg. of rolling lows in the past month. This level has crossed above the rolling 20DMA of highs.

(iii). One of my favourite indicators, the Parabolic SAR, called the reversal in early October. This, the 20DMA low/high cross, and the MACD cross were early buy signals at EMB's 52-lows.

2. Regarding skew & directional bias of price distribution

Observations: Developed bell curve completed in October, calling for a directional move from the market balance (Figure 8). To gauge the directional bias of this move, historical context shows a low pocket of low usage formed at $81-$85 region (Figure 9). The pocket is deep with single print vacuum at $81-$82, which could be a magnet for price to fill out this distribution. Superior ledge not yet matched, and investors are already developing range above the lower ledge. Markets tend to move from areas of high to low usage, so the historical context calls for price to cut through the $81-$85s and form range within this area.

Developed bell curve completed in October, calling for a directional move from the market balance (Figure 8). To gauge the directional bias of this move, historical context shows a low pocket of low usage formed at $81-$85 region (Figure 9). The pocket is deep with single print vacuum at $81-$82, which could be a magnet for price to fill out this distribution. Superior ledge not yet matched, and investors are already developing range above the lower ledge. Markets tend to move from areas of high to low usage, so the historical context calls for price to cut through the $81-$85s and form range within this area. Key levels: Investors should monitor the $81-$85 level closely. Deep pocket and vacuum at the $81s could attract prices, and it calls for an under-developed superior ledge at $85 to match the lower ledge. Look for the marabuzo line at $82 and gap at $83 to be retaken.

Investors should monitor the $81-$85 level closely. Deep pocket and vacuum at the $81s could attract prices, and it calls for an under-developed superior ledge at $85 to match the lower ledge. Look for the marabuzo line at $82 and gap at $83 to be retaken. Actionable strategy: Longs beneath $82 are supported on this setup and one can play for a breakout trade here in my opinion, eyeing $85-$86 as a potential short-term target (Figure 10).

Figure 8. Bell curve distribution completed in October, calling for directional bias in EMB.

Figure 10. Key levels to fill low pocket area of price usage

This range is supported by the upside targets we have to $84.5 on the point and figure studies, having knocked out the $79.10 lows. I would look for this range to develop in the coming days to weeks. The downside target of $77.90 would be nullified with a move higher, and it looks like this could be after the liquidity grab that formed the double bottom throughout the October reversal.

3. Directional bias of trend action

Technicals are strengthening on multiple time frames that look to the coming days and weeks. This could feed into longer-term frames as well in my opinion.

Figure 12. Short-term (60-minute chart, looking to coming days)-

Fibs in chart below are drawn from September high to October low. I would recommend a constructive view on this, as there is still time for this to retrace to the 50% mark at the $82s. A move to ~$83 would complete 61.8% of the retracement. Bullish cross above cloud in late Oct with lagging line cross confirming the signal. Turning line has crossed above the standard line adding to the short-term momentum.

Key levels:

$81.65 the next resistance level to break, could find support at ~$80.90. $83 the upside target from there. On the downside, $79.60 at the prior low.

Figure 13. Medium-term (daily chart, looking to the coming weeks)-

Marabuzo line at A from August is a key level which has yet to be retaken, was the cloud top for all October until this level moved lower in November. Gap down at B yet to be retaken could be the mark for the lagging line to cross. Liquidity grab in October which saw us rejected at the marabuzo line at C is the next target and roughly corresponds to the cloud base. We are converging towards the cloud in countertrend which is a positive sign.

Key levels:

$82 at the gap down from September, then $84.30 at the prior gap down. Upside is looking to $85, in-line with ledge on price usage chart. We need price and lagging line to break $82 then $83 to confirm the bullish signal. Downside to watch out for which could negate the trade is below $80.

Figure 14. Long-term (weekly chart, looking to coming months)-

More neutral setup, with key levels yet to be retaken at points 1) and 2). Point 2) is critical to recapture as it is the last marabuzo line from '22. We gapped below this line in September, so a break above this would be remarkable. Cloud is $83 as before, need to break $85 for long-term bullish trend initiation.

Key levels:

Upsides to $82.50/$83 marabuzo line, then $85 at the cloud top/marabuzo line from July. Downside would be $76.50 as mentioned earlier, corresponding to 2022 lows.

Discussion Summary

In short, there is support for a tactical allocation to EMB over the coming 3-6 months to capture a potential reversal off its 52 week lows. Technicals are strengthening, the market's view on EM debt is also improving, and the brutal selloff in domestic Treasuries continues, providing relative attractiveness to the name. My judgement is the market will look to fill the low price usage area in EMB's price distribution between $81-$85, which would confirm the bullish view. The alternative is that EMB breaks to its prior lows of ~$76, which would negate the trade. Net-net, I rate EMB a buy for short-term investors, but am neutral on a mid to long-term outlook until we have bullish confirmation beyond a 1-3 month period.