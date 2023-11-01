zhengzaishuru

A lot is happening in the oil patch. M&A is red hot with a pair of monster deals, and the small sector is spitting off a high amount of free cash flow given WTI that remains comfortably above the $80 mark. Geopolitical uneasiness has not benefited oil and gas prices much lately, but energy prices could jump at any hint of further escalations of tensions. For now, analysts and investors are focusing on key earnings reports from large players in the sector.

I reiterate my buying rate on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). The resurrected fallen angel boasts a modest valuation, a strong stock buyback program, and we cannot ignore Mr. Buffett’s position in the US oil company.

WTI & Energy Equities About Flat In 2023

According to Bank of America Global Research, Occidental Petroleum is an oil-levered multinational organization whose principal business segments are oil & gas and chemicals. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas primarily in the US Permian Basin, Latin America, and the Middle East/North Africa. The chemicals segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, and performance chemicals.

The Houston-based $55 billion market cap Oil, Gas, and Consumable Fuels industry company within the Energy sector trades at a low 10.4 trailing 12-month GAAP price-to-earnings ratio and pays a small 1.2% dividend yield. Ahead of earnings next week, OXY features a somewhat low implied volatility percentage of 31% and it has a notable 5.1% short interest.

Back in August, OXY reported a mixed Q2. While its non-GAAP earnings fell short of analysts’ expectations, ($0.68 vs the $0.76 consensus) and lower crude oil volumes, Q2 total oil production rose 6% YoY to 1.22 million boe/day, above the midpoint of its guidance range. Moreover, the management team raised its full-year output expectations while buying back more than half a billion of Berkshire’s preferred stock in the quarter.

Per-share cash flow from operations before working capital was $2.65, in line with consensus, and the company generated $1 billion in free cash flow (or $1.4 billion including working capital), comfortably covering dividend payments and buybacks. Shares dipped initially, but then quickly rallied back into the mid-$60s. With earnings on the horizon, be on the lookout for key capital deployment plans, including further shareholder accretive activities.

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings falling sharply this year after 2022’s abnormally strong profit performance given the steep rise in oil and gas prices in 1H22. Per-share profits are seen as rising to above $5 in the out year, however, with 2026 operating EPS summing to under $6 at latest check on the consensus forecast.

Dividends, meanwhile, are seen as climbing steadily over the coming quarters. With a low to mid-teens earnings multiple, shares are valued about with its sector average and OXY’s EV/EBITDA ratio is well below the S&P 500’s average. Free cash flow is where the large oil firm shines – the FCF yield is currently near 15% when assessing total free cash flow per share over the past 12 months.

Occidental: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

If we assume normalized non-GAAP EPS of $5 and assign OXY a below-market 15 P/E multiple, then the stock should be near $75. I assert a mid-teens multiple is warranted given its high free cash flow and with oil prices that have stabilized at elevated levels compared to earlier this year. While the stock is not particularly cheap on a price-to-sales basis, earnings and cash flow valuations are generally solid.

OXY: More Value Than What Appears

Compared to its peers, OXY features a lackluster valuation grade per Seeking Alpha, but some of that difference is due to OXY’s low dividend yield. What’s more, I assert that the integrated oil & gas firm’s growth outlook is more appealing than a D- rating when looking forward. We will find out more on that front next week in its Q3 earnings report. There’s no questioning Occidental’s strong ability to generate profits, however, even with a mixed recent EPS revision history. I will detail later how share-price momentum has stalled, and why that may not necessarily be a bad thing.

Competitor Analysis

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show a confirmed Q3 2023 earnings date of Tuesday, November 7 AMC with a conference call the following afternoon. You can listen live here. The calendar is light on volatility catalysts aside from the reporting date.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

The Technical Take

OXY’s chart has done a whole lot of nothing since I initiated coverage on the name back in February. Shares are down modestly in that span while the S&P 500 has been about flat. Notice in the chart below that the stock has traded sideways, holding critical support in the $54 to $57 zone. While there is some recent bearish RSI divergence (indicated at the top of the graph), there is a small rounded bottom pattern working – with higher lows off the $55.50 double bottom from earlier this year.

Key resistance remains in play in the $67 to $69 zone – a breakout above that area would portend a measured move bullish price objective to about $80 (based on the $12 height of the current trading range). I see more likely resistance in the mid-$70s where the stock petered out at, through rallies in 2022. For now, with a flat 200-day moving average, with price bouncing back and forth around that trend-line indicator, the chart is neutral within a longer-term uptrend.

I will be on the lookout for a high-volume break of the trendless action, perhaps next week around earnings (take a look at how volume has generally been moving downward since the spike in March 2022).

OXY: An Ongoing Trading Range, Monitoring Volume Trends Into Earnings

The Bottom Line

I reiterate my buy rating on Occidental. Shares continue to look sporty on valuation despite the low yield. Robust free cash flow and a low-teens P/E valuation should be appealing to value investors, while the chart is sideways for now.