Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 01, 2023 9:49 PM ETAltice USA, Inc. (ATUS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.4K Followers

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sarah Freedman - IR

Dennis Mathew - CEO & Chairman

Marc Sirota - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Philip Cusick - JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Kutgun Maral - Evercore ISI

Jonathan Chaplin - New Street Research

Craig Moffett - MoffettNathanson

Jessica Ehrlich Cohen - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Brett Feldman - Goldman Sachs Group

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Altice USA Third Quarter 2023 Results. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Sarah Freedman, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Sarah Freedman

Hello, and welcome to our Q3 2023 earnings call. We are joined today by Altice USA's Chairman and CEO, Dennis Mathew; and CFO, Marc Sirota, who together will take you through the presentation and then be available for Q&A. Today's presentation may contain forward-looking statements, please carefully read the section entitled Forward-Looking Statements on Slide 2. Dennis, please go ahead.

Dennis Mathew

Thank you, Sarah. Kicking off on Slide 3, the close of the third quarter marks 1 year since I joined Altice USA as CEO. It has been a year of transformation for the company as we established and began to deliver against our core pillars of having the best customer experiences, best customer relationships, best network and the best people.

I'm incredibly proud of what we've accomplished over the last 12 months, and specifically during the third quarter. In Q3, we saw quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year advancements across a variety of operational metrics, which correlates with the continued improved health of our business. For example, we saw improvements in broadband subscriber relationship trends, mobile net additions, fiber customer growth, financial performance, customer satisfaction scores and operational metrics such as reduced call volume and truck rolls to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ATUS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ATUS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.