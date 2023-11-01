Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 01, 2023 10:00 PM ETResideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.4K Followers

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Willey – Vice President-Investor Relations

Jay Geldmacher – Chief Executive Officer

Tony Trunzo – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Erik Woodring – Morgan Stanley

Ryan Merkel – William Blair

Michael Fisher – Evercore ISI

Isaac Sellhausen – Oppenheimer

Operator

Hello, ladies and gentlemen. My apologies for the technical delay. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Resideo Technologies Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call is being recorded. All participants will be in a listen-only mode until the formal question-and-answer portion of the call. [Operator Instructions]

Jason Willey

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Resideo's third quarter 2023 earnings call. On today's call will be Jay Geldmacher, Resideo's Chief Executive Officer; and Tony Trunzo, our Chief Financial Officer. A copy of our earnings release and related presentation materials are available on the Investor Relations page of our website at investors.resideo.com.

We would like to remind you that this afternoon's presentation contains forward-looking statements. Statements other than historical facts made during this call may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Resideo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. We identify principal risks and uncertainties that affect our performance in our annual report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings.

With that, I will turn the call over to Jay.

Jay Geldmacher

Thank you, Jason, and thanks, everyone, for joining us today. During the third quarter, we continue to

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About REZI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on REZI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.