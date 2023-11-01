Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

MercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 01, 2023 10:01 PM ETMercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.4K Followers

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Richard Cathcart - IR Officer

Marcos Galperin - CEO

Martin de los Santos - CFO

Osvaldo Gimenez - President, Fintech

Ariel Szarfsztejn - Commerce EVP

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Ruben - Morgan Stanley

Irma Sgarz - Goldman Sachs

Marcelo Santos - JPMorgan

Maria Clara Infantozzi - Itau BBA

Kaio Prato - UBS

Scott Devitt - Wedbush

Melissa Byun - Bank of America

Marvin Fong - BTIG

Trevor Young - Barclays

Geoffrey Elliott - Autonomous

Neha Agarwala - HSBC

João Soares - Citi

Deepak Mathivanan - Wolfe Research

Martin de los Santos

Hello, everyone. I am Martin de los Santos, MercadoLibre's CFO. For those of you who haven't met me, I have been at MELI since 2007. First as a Board member and since 2012 as a public management team. For the past seven years, I have led the credit business and the last August when I took the position of CFO. I look forward to meeting as many of you as possible in due course.

I am pleased to report a strong set of results in my first quarter of CFO with a strong successful third quarter across geographies, 2023 continues to show an attractive combination of growth and profitability with a record in income from operations, with strong momentum across geographies in both commerce and fintech MELI’s revenues growth accelerated.

Mexico was particularly strong with revenues growing above 60% year-on-year, while Brazil also posted a greater performance with around 40% growth. These two countries have again increased their contribution to our total revenues.

This strong business growth combined with cost discipline led to OpEx and SG&A dilution as the business continues to scale. Income from operations more than doubled year-on-year for the fourth consecutive

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About MELI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MELI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.