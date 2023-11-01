Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Nov. 01, 2023 10:10 PM ETZillow Group, Inc. (Z), ZG
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.4K Followers

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Bradley Berning - VP of IR

Richard Barton - Co-Founder and CEO

Jeremy Hofmann - CFO

Jeremy Wacksman - COO

Conference Call Participants

Bradley Erickson - RBC

John Campbell - Stephens Inc.

Lloyd Walmsley - UBS

Ryan McKeveny - Zelman & Associates

Vincent Kardos - Jefferies

Ronald Josey - Citigroup

Thomas Champion - Piper Sandler

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Lauren and I'll be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Zillow Group's Third Quarter 2023 Conference Call. All lines have been placed on mute, to prevent any background noise. [Operator Instructions]. Please note this event is being recorded.

I would like to turn the conference over to Bradley Berning, Vice President Strategic Affairs and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Bradley Berning

Thank you, Lauren. Good afternoon and welcome to Zillow Group's third quarter 2023 conference call. Joining me today to discuss our results are Zillow Group's Co-Founder and CEO, Rich Barton, CFO, Jeremy Hofmann and COO, Jeremy Wacksman.

During today's call, we'll make forward-looking statements about our future performance and operating plans and the housing market based on current expectations and assumptions. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and we encourage you to consider the risk factors described in our SEC filings for additional information. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

This call is being broadcast on the Internet and is accessible on our Investor Relations website. Recording of the call will be available later today. During the call, we will discuss GAAP and non-GAAP measures, including adjusted EBITDA which we refer to as EBITDA. We encourage you to read our

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About Z

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on Z

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.