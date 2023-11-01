Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Here Is The Price I'll Buy Deere Stock If It Keeps Falling

Nov. 01, 2023 11:24 PM ETDeere & Company (DE)
Cory Cramer
Cory Cramer
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Deere stock has experienced cyclical downturns in the past, with earnings growth declining by -40% to -50%.
  • Historical data shows that Deere stock has regularly experienced price declines of -50% or more during recessionary periods.
  • Investing in Deere stock after a -50% decline and selling after the price recovers to its old highs has historically produced positive returns.
John Deere Logo with Horizontal Yellow Stripe

Lokibaho

Introduction

Whenever possible I always like to start my articles by reviewing any past coverage I've had of a stock. In Deere's (NYSE:DE) case, I have written on it three times previously, but they were all more than 3 years ago. I

This article was written by

Cory Cramer
Cory Cramer
22.39K Followers

Cory Cramer is an award-winning political scientist and a long-only cyclical investor capitalizing on market cycles. He has been investing since the 1990s and still invests his own money in the companies he writes about.

Cory leads the investing group The Cyclical Investor's Club where he shares his unique approach to estimating the fair value of stocks by capitalizing on downcycles for undervalued companies. He teaches 4 unique cyclical strategies, offers a master valuation spreadsheet, and is available to answer any questions via chat or direct message. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

