Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

INmune Bio, Inc. (INMB) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 01, 2023 10:38 PM ETINmune Bio, Inc. (INMB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.41K Followers

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

David Moss - Chief Financial Officer

RJ Tesi - Chief Executive Officer

Mark Lowdell - Chief Scientific Officer

Conference Call Participants

Joel Beatty - Baird

Tom Shrader - BTIG

Daniel Carlson - Tailwinds Research

Operator

Greetings and welcome to the INmune Bio Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder this conference is being recorded. A transcript will follow within 24 hours of this conference call.

At this time, it is my pleasure to introduce Mr. David Moss, CFO of INmune Bio. David, the floor is yours.

David Moss

Thank you, Claudia, and good afternoon everybody. We thank you for joining us for INmune Bio's third quarter 2023 financial results. With me on the call is RJ Tesi, CEO of INmune Bio and Mark Lowdell, Chief Scientific Officer of INmune Bio who will provide an update on INKmune our memory-like natural killer cell oncology platform.

Before we begin, I remind everyone that except for statements of historical fact, the statements made by management and responses to questions on this conference call are forward-looking statements under the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that can cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements.

Please see the forward-looking statements disclaimer on the company's earnings press release, as well as risk factors in the company's SEC filings including our most recent quarterly filings with the SEC. There is no assurance of any specific outcome. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made as

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About INMB

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INMB

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.