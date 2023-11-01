Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (BFAM) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.41K Followers

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Michael Flanagan - VP, IR

Stephen Kramer - CEO

Elizabeth Boland - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Steinerman - JPMorgan

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Jeff Meuler - Baird

Manav Patnaik - Barclays

Josh Chan - UBS

Jeff Silber - BMO Capital Markets

Toni Kaplan - Morgan Stanley

Harold Antor - Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ Third Quarter of 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is my pleasure to introduce your host, Michael Flanagan, Vice President, Investor Relations for Bright Horizons Family Solutions. You may begin, sir.

Michael Flanagan

Thank you, Judith, and welcome to everyone on Bright Horizons third quarter earnings call. Before we begin, please note that today’s call is being webcast and a recording will be available under the Investor Relations section of our website brighthorizons.com.

As a reminder to participants, any forward-looking statements made on this call, including those regarding future business, financial performance and outlook are subject to the Safe Harbor statements included in our earnings release.

Forward-looking statements inherently involve risk and uncertainties that may cause actual operating and financial results to differ materially, and should be considered in conjunction with the cautionary statements that are described in detail in our earnings release 2022, Form 10-K and other SEC filings. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

We may also refer today to non-GAAP financial measures, which are detailed and reconciled to their GAAP

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About BFAM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BFAM

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.