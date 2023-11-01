Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 01, 2023 11:12 PM ETJAKKS Pacific, Inc. (JAKK)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.41K Followers

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Stephen Berman - Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

John Kimble - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Uerkwitz - Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the JAKKS Pacific Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call with management, who will review financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. JAKKS issued its earnings press release earlier today. The earnings release and presentation slides for today's call are available on the company's recently remodeled website in the Investor section.

On the call this afternoon are Stephen Berman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and John Kimble, Chief Financial Officer. Stephen will first provide an overview of the quarter, along with the highlights of recent performance and current business trends. Then John will provide some additional editorial around JAKKS Pacific financial and operational results. Mr. Berman will then return with additional comments and some closing remarks prior to opening-up the call for questions. Your line will be placed on mute for the first portion of the call. [Operator Instructions]

Before we begin, the company would like to point out that any comments made about JAKKS Pacific's future performance, events or circumstances, including the estimates or sales, margins, and/or adjusted EBITDA in 2023, as well as any other forward-looking statements concerning 2023 and beyond are subject to Safe Harbor protection under Federal Security Laws.

These statements reflect the company's best judgment based on current market trends and conditions today and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which can cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. For details concerning these and other such risks and uncertainties, you should consult JAKKS most recent 10-K and 10-Q filings with the SEC, as well as the company's other

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About JAKK

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on JAKK

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.