Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Inari Medical, Inc. (NARI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 01, 2023 11:27 PM ETInari Medical, Inc. (NARI)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.41K Followers

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

John Hsu - VP, IR

Drew Hykes - President and CEO

Mitch Hill - CFO

Tom Tu - CMO

Conference Call Participants

Kallum Titchmarsh - Morgan Stanley

Larry Biegelsen - Wells Fargo

Bill Plovanic - Canaccord

Marie Thibault - BTIG

Adam Maeder - Piper Sandler

Mike Sarcone - Jefferies

Richard Newitter - Truist Securities

David Rescott - Baird

Chris Pasquale - Nephron Research

Operator

Good day and welcome to Inari Medical Incorporated Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. At the end of the company's prepared remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. As a reminder, this call is being recorded and will be available on the company's website for replay shortly.

And now I will turn the call over to John Hsu, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

John Hsu

Thank you, operator. Welcome to Inari's conference call to discuss our third quarter 2023 financial performance and the acquisition of LimFlow. Joining me on today's call are Drew Hykes, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Mitch Hill, Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Tom Tu, Inari's Chief Medical Officer. This call will include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Statements made on this call that do not relate to matters of historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements related to Inari's estimated full year 2023 revenue, anticipated closing of the LimFlow acquisition, potential strategic benefits of the LimFlow acquisition, expectations regarding our proposed acquisition of LimFlow, and potential operating performance of LimFlow. And are based on Inari's current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions, which are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About NARI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NARI

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.