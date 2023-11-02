Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Restaurant Brands: Turnaround Efforts Promising, But Debt Overhang Looms Large

Faizan Muhammad profile picture
Faizan Muhammad
303 Followers

Summary

  • QSR owns iconic brands in the quick service restaurant industry, with a dominant position in core categories and geographies.
  • The company is making progress in revitalizing the Burger King brand, which had suffered declines in the US.
  • Overleveraged balance sheet and near-term headline risks around weight loss drugs suggest a hold rating for now.

General Views of New York

Bruce Bennett

Investment Thesis:

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) owns some of the most iconic and beloved brands in the quick service restaurant industry. The company boasts a portfolio including Tim Hortons, Burger King, Popeyes, and Firehouse Subs, operating over 30,000 locations globally. While

This article was written by

Faizan Muhammad profile picture
Faizan Muhammad
303 Followers
Investment horizon: 3-5 years minimum

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About QSR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QSR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QSR
--
QSR:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.