Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.41K Followers

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Etienne Marcus - Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations

David Overton - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

David Gordon - President

Matt Clark - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Andy Barish - Jefferies

Sharon Zackfia - William Blair

Joshua Long - Stephens

Jon Tower - Citi

Lauren Silberman - Deutsche Bank

Brian Mullan - Piper Sandler

Jeff Farmer - Gordon Haskett

Jim Sanderson - Northcoast Research

Brian Vaccaro - Raymond James

David Tarantino - Baird

Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer

Katherine Griffin - Bank of America

Brian Harbour - Morgan Stanley

Operator

Good afternoon. My name is Emma and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to The Cheesecake Factory Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Thank you. Etienne Marcus, Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, you may begin your conference.

Etienne Marcus

Good afternoon and welcome to our third quarter fiscal 2023 earnings call. On the call with me today are David Overton, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; David Gordon, our President; and Matt Clark, our Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, let me quickly remind you that during this call, items will be discussed that are not based on historical facts and are considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could be materially different from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements as a result of the factors detailed in today’s press release, which is available on our website at investors.thecheesecakefactory.com and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements made on this call speak only as of today’s date, and

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About CAKE

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CAKE

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.