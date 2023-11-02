Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 6:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Matt Bacso - VP, IR and Business Operations

Reza Zadno - President and CEO

Kevin Waters - EVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Craig Bijou - Bank of America

Joshua Jennings - TD Cowen

Matthew O'Brien - Piper Sandler

Richard Newitter - Truist Securities

Brandon Vasquez - William Blair

Nathan Treybeck - Wells Fargo

Mike Kratky - Leerink Partners

Operator

Good day and welcome to PROCEPT BioRobotics Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call is being recorded for replay purposes.

I would now like to turn the call over to Matt Bacso, Vice President, Investor Relations, for a few introductory comments.

Matt Bacso

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining PROCEPT BioRobotics third quarter 2023 earnings conference call. Presenting on today’s call are Reza Zadno, Chief Executive Officer; and Kevin Waters, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we begin, I’d like to remind listeners that statements made on this conference call that relate to future plans, events or performance are forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, these statements are subject to several risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from the expectations expressed on this conference call. The risks and uncertainties are disclosed in more detail in PROCEPT BioRobotics’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. Listeners are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements which speak only as of today’s date, November 01, 2023. Except as required by law, PROCEPT BioRobotics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, circumstances or unanticipated events that may arise.

