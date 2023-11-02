Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

No Market Roar Due To War

Wade Slome, CFA profile picture
Wade Slome, CFA
1.3K Followers

Summary

  • The stock market took another leg down last month with the S&P 500 index declining -2.2%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average -1.4%, and the NASDAQ index fell the most, -2.8%.
  • Given the large increase in interest rates by the Federal Reserve over two years (from 0% to 5.50%), investors have been given a short-term gift.
  • Stock prices were down again for the month, and investment sentiment has been souring due to the war in the Middle East, but there is still plenty of reasons to remain constructive.

business, finance and economy with chart

filmfoto

The devastating damage to humanity from the Israeli-Hamas war that is in and around the Gaza Strip should not be diminished or understated – innocent lives on both sides suffer in any conflict.

However, the economic impact should not

This article was written by

Wade Slome, CFA profile picture
Wade Slome, CFA
1.3K Followers
Wade W. Slome, CFA, CFP® is President and Founder of Sidoxia Capital Management, LLC and published author of How I Managed $20,000,000,000.00 by Age 32. In addition, Mr. Slome has been a media go-to resource as seen on CNBC and ABC News. He has also been quoted in the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, New York Times, Dow Jones, Investor's Business Daily, Bloomberg, Smart Money, among other media publications. Online, he is lead editor of the investment blog, InvestingCaffeine.com and a contributing writer to Morningstar, and Wall St. Cheat Sheet. Bloomberg identified him as the second youngest manager among the largest 25 actively-managed U.S. mutual funds in 2005. Besides his work at Sidoxia, Mr. Slome is an instructor at the University of California, Irvine extension department, where he teaches the Advanced Stock Investment course. Wade Slome holds an MBA from Cornell University with an emphasis in Finance. He earned a B.A. in Economics from UCLA. In addition, he holds the credentials of CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst) and CFP® (Certified Financial Planner). Mr. Slome managed one of the ten largest growth funds in the country ($20 billion in assets under management) at American Century Investments, and currently manages a hedge fund in addition to separate customized accounts for a selective client base at his firm (Sidoxia Capital Management, LLC) in Newport Beach, California.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBE--
Invesco DB Energy Fund ETF
JJETF--
iPath® Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
USO--
United States Oil Fund, LP ETF
DBO--
Invesco DB Oil Fund ETF
USL--
United States 12 Month Oil Fund, LP ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.