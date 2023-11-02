Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AutoZone Has Proven Formula To Outperformance, But There Are Risks

Nov. 02, 2023 1:24 AM ETAutoZone, Inc. (AZO)
Summary

  • AutoZone is a high-quality business with impressive financial figures, including strong returns on capital and high margins.
  • The company operates in a relatively predictable industry, with a focus on providing essential car parts and services.
  • AutoZone is expanding globally and has a solid track record of share buybacks, contributing to its growth and profitability.
  • The formula has been working in the last decade.
  • The EV risk is present, and it is preventing me from rating it as a strong buy.

AutoZone Retail Store. AutoZone is a retailer and distributor of automotive parts.

My Thesis

As an investor whose primary focus is the quality of the business, AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) impresses me. It offers excellent service, predictability, and impressive figures in terms of ROC and margins, and it's additionally engaged in share buybacks, often referred to

I am a private investor with a focus on the highest-quality global companies known for sustained growth and remarkable returns on capital. My investment approach can be characterized as a fusion of Peter Lynch's and Terry Smith's strategies. I seek out the utmost quality in established companies, while also maintaining an interest in smaller firms with substantial growth prospects. I have embarked on this writing endeavor to share the knowledge I've acquired and to engage in a mutual learning experience through interactions with fellow commenters. I maintain a curated list of diverse high-quality companies that I plan to feature in my content, and I assure you that the insights and information I intend to provide will be both informative and enjoyable.

