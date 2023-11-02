krblokhin

Altria (NYSE:MO) shares are now quoted at an implied ~10% dividend yield, and investors are likely wondering whether this equity return is too good to be true. Having reflected on this question extensively, I am quite confident to say "Yes" - Altria's dividend yield should be sustainable. In this article, I will provide my arguments relating to why Altria should be able to afford ~$7 billion of payouts to investors through at least 2025.

Mature, But Supportive Tobacco Market

Altria operates in the tobacco industry, which has a long history marked by changing trends and challenges. For example in the United States, the tobacco market has been undergoing a secular decline, driven by a variety of factors, including increased health awareness, anti-smoking campaigns, and regulatory measures aimed at curbing tobacco use. This decline has resulted in a slow-burning, but consistent reduction in cigarette consumption over the years. However, with the ongoing contraction, the U.S. cigarette market remains attractive. Investors should consider that the tobacco market is a huge market. According to data collected by Statista market insights, the U.S. tobacco market is estimated to be valued at $106.4 billion in 2023.

And even though the volume of cigarettes sold is gradually declining, the ability of tobacco companies like Altria to increase prices above the rate of volume declines has allowed for consistent revenue and earnings growth. In that context, the favorable price elasticity, or the willingness of consumers to pay higher prices for cigarettes, is influenced not only by factors such as brand loyalty but also by people's addiction toward the product. This is why analysts believe that the tobacco market, despite declines in volume, may actually grow in value through 2028 (take reference from the Statista data below).

Statista

Altria With Above-Industry Pricing Power

Commenting on the pricing power of cigarette companies in more detail, I point out the special standing of Altria: Notably, Altria's focus on the premium segment of the market has allowed the company to maintain a pricing gap over competitors over the past 5 years (UBS research note on Altria, dated 6th October). This positioning helped Altria to offset the revenue and earnings headwinds implied by volume pressure.

UBS equity research

On pricing, investors should also consider that Altria's core market is the United States. Needless to say, the United States is one of the strongest consumer markets in the world, allowing for pricing headroom without burning customers on affordability considerations. This is particularly relevant for a company with a premium-oriented product portfolio like Altria, which can help manage the price differential against the discount segment over an extended period.

Product Innovation May Offset Some Cigarettes Business Volume

In addition to the pricing lever, Altria has also adopted a diversified portfolio positioning in exploring cigarette alternatives to offset some volume headwinds in the cigarette business. For example, e-cigarettes (vaping products) are a potential category where Altria may see upside, with its own e-cigarette brand, Juul. Smokeless tobacco products, such as snuff and chewing tobacco, is another vertical that has attracted consumers looking for smoke-free alternatives. Altria should be well positioned here too, as through ownership of brands like Copenhagen and Skoal the company has a >50% cumulative market share in the segment.

Projecting The Dividend Stability

In line with the arguments provided on market backdrop, I expect that Altria's topline will grow at a 1-2% CAGR through 2028, mostly led by pricing. Now, investors should consider that this growth would be below the historic trend - to reflect a cautious outlook. I also think that Altria will accelerate the sale of vaping and heated tobacco products in the next two to three years, which will give their revenue a little boost.

On profitability, I see Altria's profit margins to shrink a bit, likely to about 50-55% in the long run. This is because as they sell more vaping and heated tobacco stuff, it's not as profitable as their regular cigarettes. But overall, I expect Altria management to be very mindful on profitability when pushing for business volume in cigarette alternatives.

My projections as stated above imply that Altria will fail to deliver on the management's target of 7-9% growth in earnings for the next few years. In fact, I expect that EPS will stay roughly flat. However, this does not change my core "dividend thesis" on the stock. Despite the lower-than-projected EPS growth, I continue to expect Altria to pay out roughly 85-90% of their earnings to investors, also as a function of a lack of growth opportunities to allocate capital at a high return on equity.

My earnings estimates would suggest that Altria would generate about $7.7-8.5 billion in annual earnings through the next 5 years. On an 87.5% payout ratio (midpoint), my analysis would imply that Altria should be comfortable to afford a ~$7 annual dividend for investors (confirming the ~10% yield against a $70 billion market capitalization).

A Note On Risks

When it comes to the downside, Altria doesn't seem very risky. But investors are nevertheless advised to monitor two major potential headwinds: First, it is worth noting that businesses in the "tobacco and cigarettes" category are a popular of more government rules and regulations. While there isn't a specific government crackdown happening right now, it's wise for investors to stay on their toes. Second, I point out that Altria carries about $23.6 billion of net debt on its balance sheet. If interest rates stay elevated, the company may face pressure to pay down debt more quickly than expected, and/or may need to refinance at higher rates, which could put a dent in the company's bottom line and distributable cash flow.

Investor Takeaway

Despite a slowly declining U.S. cigarette market, Altria has the ability to increase prices above the rate of volume declines, resulting in steady revenue and earnings through at least 2028 (projected). This resilience is mostly due to the addiction factor of nicotine; but partially also due to Altria-specific brand loyalty that keeps consumers willing to pay more for their tobacco products. That said, Altria's premium market positioning and the strength of the U.S. consumer market give them room for pricing flexibility.

While earnings growth may not meet management's targets, the core dividend thesis remains strong, with Altria likely to continue paying out a significant portion of its earnings to investors. If investors believe that at a 10% dividend yield, Altria is undervalued, then the stock is most certainly a "Buy".