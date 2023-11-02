Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ORIX Corporation (IX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 02, 2023 12:56 AM ETORIX Corporation (IX), ORXCF
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
141.41K Followers

ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 1, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Nakane – Investor Relations Sustainability Promotion Division

Hitomaro Yano – Executive Officer-Accounting and Treasury and Investor Relations

Makoto Inoue – President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Masao Muraki – SMBC Nikko Securities

Koki Sato – JPMorgan Securities

Kazuki Watanabe – Daiwa Securities

Natsumu Tsujino – Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities

Taiki Okada – UBS

Koichi Niwa – Citigroup Global Markets

Nakane

Now it's time to start the ORIX Corporation's Financial Results Briefing for the Six-Month Period Ended September 30, 2023. Thank you very much for joining us today. I'd like to act as a moderator. I am Nakane from IR Sustainability Promotion Division. Today, we have Mr. Makoto Inoue, the President and CEO; as well as Mr. Hitomaro Yano, in charge of Accounting and Treasury and Investor Relations. There are some housekeeping announcements. In order to prevent any interference if you have any mobile phones or telecommunication devices nearby, please make sure to turn them off or move away from those devices.

First, I will call upon Mr. Yano and then Mr. Inoue to make presentations and then take questions. We plan to spend about one hour. Now Mr. Yano.

Hitomaro Yano

Thank you for the introduction. This is Yano speaking in charge of Accounting and Treasury and Investor Relations. Thank you for taking time out of a very busy schedule to participate into this briefing. I'll start by explaining about our fiscal 2024 March results. Please turn to Page 2. For first half of fiscal 2024 March, ORIX reported net income of JPY128.1 billion, up 4.7% year-on-year. This translated into annualized ROE of 7.0%.

Please turn to the next page. This is the breakdown of segment profits. First half segment profits were up

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About IX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on IX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.