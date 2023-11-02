Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Rebalancing Our Ex-State-Owned Enterprises Strategies

Nov. 02, 2023 2:00 AM ETXSOE, CXSE, XC
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.13K Followers

Summary

  • Large- and mid-cap emerging markets equities underperformed relative to their U.S. and global counterparts across multiple periods and lagged small-caps by over 11% year-to-date.
  • Launched a year after its broad-EM counterpart in 2015, CHXSOE outperformed its benchmark, the MSCI China Index, by over 30% since its inception.
  • According to a recent report from the International Monetary Fund, Chinese government deficits are projected to increase due to heavy local government borrowing.

state-owned enterprise SOE concept on the gearwheels, 3D rendering

AlexLMX/iStock via Getty Images

By Hyun Kang

State-owned enterprises (SOEs) in emerging markets have historically underperformed compared to private companies. We hypothesize this differential exists due to state interests, which pressure SOEs into placing other objectives above shareholder value and profit maximization.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.13K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
XSOE--
WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund ETF
CXSE--
WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund ETF
XC--
WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-China Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.