Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Enphase Energy: Marriage Of Value And Potential

Nov. 02, 2023 2:05 AM ETEnphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH)
Alaric Pow profile picture
Alaric Pow
325 Followers

Summary

  • ENPH stock has experienced a massive selloff after its Q3 earnings report.
  • I delve deeper into the company's fundamentals and potential headwinds in the near future.
  • With all things considered, I use an EPS projection model and arrive at a 'Buy' rating with a price target of $92.17 a share.

Close-up of children holding a planet at the beach

FG Trade Latin

Today, we take a look at Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH), a forward thinking energy technology company specializing in solar power and energy storage. I believe that with all things considered, ENPH stock is trading at a discount.

This article was written by

Alaric Pow profile picture
Alaric Pow
325 Followers
I'm Alaric, an enthusiastic investor and investment writer!  My main investments include ETFs, U.S.-listed companies, and unit trusts. I particularly enjoy engaging in equity research, and hope that my contributions bring value to the Seeking Alpha platform.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ENPH

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ENPH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ENPH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.