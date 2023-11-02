Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Waste Connections: Landfill Issues In California And Texas Are Temporary, Buy The Weakness Now

Nov. 02, 2023 2:57 AM ETWaste Connections, Inc. (WCN), WCN:CA
Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
186 Followers

Summary

  • Waste Connections reported landfill issues in California and Texas, resulting in additional operating expenses in Q4.
  • The California landfill issue is expected to take a relatively long time to resolve and may result in penalties.
  • Despite the landfill issues, Waste Connections achieved strong core price growth and a solid financial performance in Q3.
Black Garbage Bags along a Residential Street in Greenwich Village of New York City

James Andrews

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) reported their Q3 FY23 results on October 25th. They disclosed landfill issues in California and Texas, which are expected to result in additional operating expenses in Q4. These issues were not anticipated in the guidance provided in August

This article was written by

Lighting Rock Research profile picture
Lighting Rock Research
186 Followers
I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WCN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WCN

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WCN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WCN
--
WCN:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.