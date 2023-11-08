Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 11/08/23

Nov. 08, 2023 12:00 AM ET2 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.91K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (2)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:02 AM
Comments (10.62K)
The University of North Florida shows President Donald Trump with a solid 60% of the Florida primary vote ahead of Wednesday’s debate among ‘first-loser’ candidates.

The question consistently posed is why any republican candidate would continue trying to undermine the clear leader of the Florida voter. The answer is quite simple, the remaining field is not trying to win the GOP nomination, but rather to undermine, damage and work on behalf of their multinational donors to block Trump, no matter the consequence.

Clearly, Florida voters continue to see through the charade represented by Ron DeSantis since his May announcement to enter the race. There is clear voter backlash in the state toward DeSantis that was not anticipated by the handlers of the Florida governor.

The backlash is related more to the Florida Republican base increasingly identifying the background motive of DeSantis that was visible long before he made his announcement. For DeSantis to be losing his own state by such a margin reflects the ability of the Florida voter to see through the astroturf and manipulation that was carried out as part of the operation.

President Trump has chosen not to engage in the debate Wednesday; instead he will be holding a rally in Hialeah.

We can anticipate that Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis will be desperate to achieve the coveted first-loser position.
In what appears to be a brazen echo of the Lois Lerner scandal, a conservative watchdog group says the Biden administration is unfairly targeting it with an IRS audit in retaliation for its work which put a critical spotlight on would-be occupants of the Biden administration's inner sanctum.

The American Accountability Foundation (AAF), a conservative watchdog known for its longstanding scrutiny of public figures, alleges that the IRS has been "politically weaponized" - and began looking into their 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status following their investigative work that spotlighted questionable aspects of President Biden's nominees to senior administrative roles. A letter from the IRS obtained by The Epoch Times indicates an examination of AAF's activities and requests extensive documentation, including all external communications.

AAF President Tom Jones sees this move as nothing short of a politically motivated crackdown, given the timing and nature of the IRS's audit request. According to Jones, the demand for records tied to current elected officials is a clear sign of targeting against the AAF's research and education activities. He has termed it a "deliberate attempt to punish and suppress" the foundation's work.

"This sudden request by the IRS is not random," Jones said in a statement, insisting that the records request is "clearly a sign that they are targeting our research and education activities."

"It's a deliberate attempt to punish and suppress AAF's activities. It is surely no coincidence that AAF—the very organization that exposed the weaponization of the IRS—is now the target of it," Jones added.

The AAF has been a thorn in the side of the Biden administration, running ad campaigns that brought to light the "radicalism" of nominees like Gigi Sohn for FCC chair, who eventually withdrew her nomination. The group's assertion is that it played a pivotal role in the unraveling of these candidacies by informing the public about what they perceived as extreme and partisan positions held by the nominees.
