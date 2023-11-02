Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Monolithic Power Systems: A.I. To Drive Outperformance

Nov. 02, 2023 10:30 AM ETMonolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)
Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We remain buy-rated on Monolithic Power Systems stock.
  • We expect AI-related revenue to continue to drive near-term outperformance.
  • While the company expects volatile demand to continue in the consumer, industrial, and communications end markets, we think the computing market is already in recovery mode.
  • We expect many of MPWR's new design wins in the automotive market will ramp up in 2024, offsetting the possible weakness in this market.
  • We see MPWR outperforming the peer group and expectations in 2024, driven by market expansion, content growth, and a modest recovery in end demand.

motion blurred image of traffic in the highway

JARAMA/iStock via Getty Images

We maintain our buy rating on Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR). We think data center revenue more or less saved the day this quarter, offsetting weaker auto and industrial end demand. We now expect MPWR to outperform in

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
8.03K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MPWR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MPWR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MPWR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.