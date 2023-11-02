Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tesla In November 2023: Story Twists And Turns, With Value Consequences

Nov. 02, 2023 3:57 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)
Aswath Damodaran profile picture
Aswath Damodaran
14.06K Followers

Summary

  • Tesla's financial reports are an illustration of how much expectations can play a role in how markets react to the news in them.
  • The auto business is, by far, the largest in terms of revenue potential, but it lags the other businesses in profitability, especially the software and robotaxi businesses, where unit economics are favorable and margins much higher.
  • In sum, the value per share that I get with Tesla's businesses broken down and allowing for divergent growth and profitability across businesses is about $180 a share.
  • At $197 a share, Tesla remains overvalued, at least based on my story, but a stock that has dropped $54 in price in the last few weeks could very well drop another $20 in the next few.

Tesla Service Center. Tesla designs and manufactures the Model S electric sedan IV

jetcityimage

I was planning to start this post by telling you that Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was back in the news, but that would be misleading since Tesla never leaves the news. Some of that attention comes from the company's products and

This article was written by

Aswath Damodaran profile picture
Aswath Damodaran
14.06K Followers
I teach corporate finance and valuation at the Stern School of Business at New York University. I am a teacher first, who also happens to love untangling the puzzles of corporate finance and valuation, and writing about my experiences. As a result, I happen to be at the intersection of three businesses, education, publishing and financial services, that are all big, inefficiently run and deserve to be disrupted. I may not have the power to change the status quo in any of these businesses, but I can stir the pot. Please note that the article that you are reading here was originally written on my blog and is republished in Seeking Alpha and other forums. Consequently, I neither track nor respond to comments here. I am sorry!   ==Editors' Note: Seeking Alpha monitors Dr. Damodaran blog and posts relevant articles on his behalf.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TSLA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TSLA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TSLA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.