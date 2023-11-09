Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 11/09/23

Nov. 09, 2023 12:00 AM ET
Political Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (3)

DoubleD44
DoubleD44
Today, 12:26 AM
Premium
Comments (19.93K)
Ramaswamy Says GOP Has Become a 'Party of Losers'

themessenger.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:25 AM
Comments (10.64K)
For those holding Treasury IBonds, you might want to consider cashing a $10,000 one out that has no fixed rate and was purchased between May 1, 2020 and October 31, 2022, and replacing it with a new one. If you haven't bought one this year you can do it now, or wait until January 1, 2024 to buy it if you already used your $10,000 limit this year.

The reason to cash it in is because the new IBond rate that began November 1, 2023 has a fixed rate of 1.3% annually in addition to the inflation adjusted rate that all IBonds receive. You will receive that fixed rate for the life of the IBond in addition to the inflation adjusted rate.

You will forgo the last 3 months of interest, but with the 6 month rate that ended October 31, 2023 of 1.69%, you will forgo about $84 in interest. Had you kept this IBond for another six months you would have earned interest @ 1.97%, whereas the new IBond rate will earn interest for the next 6 months @ 2.64%. So you would gain $67, less the $84 forgone by cashing in, equals a net loss of $17. Thereafter, you will be earning an additional $130 in interest annually by having made the switch ($10,000 @ 1.3% fixed rate). Over 10 years, that's $1,300 in additional interest income.

The one year and 5 year holding periods will still apply for the new IBond purchased.

Since you can only buy up to $10,000 in IBonds per year, alternatively you can redeem some or all of your IBonds and with the proceeds purchase a US Treasury Money Market Fund like one at Schwab yielding annually 5.1% currently. You will have to pay the federal taxes on interest from IBonds redeemed if you were not reporting the interest each year. And, of course you will have to pay federal taxes on the interest from the money market fund each year.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (10.64K)
Rep. Comer signed off Wednesday on subpoenas for multiple members of the Biden family, including Hunter Biden and James Biden, as well as Biden family business associate Rob Walker. They also went out to some of the other family members, including James Biden's wife Sara, Hunter Biden's ex (and his brother Beau's widow), Hallie Biden (whose account received some of the payouts), her sister Elizabeth Secundy (with whom Hunter also had a relationship), and Hunter's present wife, Melissa Cohen.

So reporters were chomping at the bit to ask White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre what Joe Biden's take was on all this. Usually, she plays this game of trying to fluff questions off to someone else, in this case, the private attorneys in the matter. But then she also gave an answer that beggars all the facts and which no one with a brain cell is going to believe.

"This is an investigation that has been going on for a year now and has turned up zero evidence of wrongdoing by the President, uh, because there is none," Jean-Pierre claimed. She said the Republicans continued to "double-down" on a baseless case against Biden.

"Zero evidence" — if zero evidence means lots of evidence, then sure.

A reporter asks if KJP thinks that Hunter Biden should comply with the subpoena. That's when she beat it out of there as fast as she could. We've never seen her move so fast.

The problem with KJP's response is that it ignores the mountains of evidence of influence peddling, including the $240,000 in payouts to Joe Biden.

Comer said everything that Tony Bobulinski has said about the Bidens checked out.

So KJP can keep saying "zero evidence." She can run out of the room and avoid questions.

But she can't talk her away around the bank documents, the messages, and the other evidence that backs up the case. And with the subpoenas, there's going to be more coming.
