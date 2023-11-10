Politics And The Markets 11/10/23
Nov. 10, 2023 12:00 AM ET14 Comments
Trump 48% (+7)
Biden 41%ARIZONA
Trump 46% (+4)
Biden 42%
.
PENNSYLVANIA
Trump 47% (+3)
Biden 44%
.
NEVADA
Trump 46% (+3)
Biden 43%
.
WISCONSIN
Trump 47% (+1)
Biden 46%
.
NORTH CAROLINA
Trump 48% (+9)
Biden 39%
.
MICHIGAN
Biden 43% (=)
Trump 43%10/30-11/07 | 4,992 RV | ±1%
• Scenario 2: Destroy the whole firearm;
• Scenario 3: Convert the short-barreled rifle into a long-barreled rifle;
• Scenario 4: Apply to register the weapon under the NFA; or
• Scenario 5: Permanently remove and dispose of, or alter, the “stabilizing brace” from the firearm so that it cannot be reattached.In the case before Judge Kacsmaryk, one of the plaintiffs is Gabriel Tauscher, who deployed overseas in the war on terror, was ambushed in Minneapolis and shot 15 times, then spent 85 days in the hospital and emerged with his left arm partially disabled. He uses a stabilizer brace to help him shoot his gun and claims he will suffer irreparable harm if the ATF pistol brace rule is allowed to stand.Another plaintiff, Shawn M. Kroll, noted that he owns an AR-pistol which he keeps for recreation and self-defense. Kroll pointed out his pistol is not manufactured to be fired from the shoulder so he uses a stabilizer brace “because it makes the firearm…safer.”In his decision, Kacsmaryk noted that the “court is not insensitive to the ATF’s concerns over gun industry gamesmanship and attempts to circumvent the rules on SBRs.” But he followed that acknowledgement by quoting Bruen (2022), noting that the government may not justify the passage and/or existence of a regulation by “simply positing that the regulation promotes an important interest.”Kacsmaryk said he is sympathetic to the ATF’s claims that the AR-pistol brace rule was intended to promote safety. However, he admonished the ATF, noting that “public safety concerns must be addressed in ways that are lawful.” He then concluded by pointing out that the ATF pistol brace rule “is not” lawful.He issued a preliminary injunction against the rule and stayed the rule in its entirety.The case is Britto v. ATF, No. 2:23-cv-19 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.