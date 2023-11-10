Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 11/10/23

Nov. 10, 2023
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (14)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:47 AM
Comments (10.66K)
Ronald Reagan:

What it means to be an American:

(2:45) https://youtu.be/FRD2vev8_7g
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:34 AM
Comments (10.66K)
Another Ronna McDaniel success story.

The third GOP presidential debate sans President Trump sunk in the ratings.

The debate on NBC drew just 4.9 million viewers. That compares to 13 million in the first debate without Trump.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:32 AM
Comments (10.66K)
The liberal Washington Post has retracted a cartoon by award winning political cartoonist Michael Ramirez after readers and even WaPo staffers called it racist.

The cartoon accurately mocks the terrorist group Hamas for hiding behind human shields like women and children.

The snowflakes have spoken and the WaPo responded.

"I can understand why WaPo had to retract this cartoon.

It's accurate." twitter.com/...

Think back to all the offensive anti-Trump political cartoons that have been run by liberal newspapers over the years. No one had a problem with those. But now the left comes to the defense of Hamas. Typical.

A decapitated head of Trump is perfectly OK for some d-list celebrity to hold, but heaven forbid the truth about terrorist Hamas is depicted in a cartoon.

Someone should explain to the geniuses at the Post that Hamas is not a race.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 1:02 AM
Comments (10.66K)
Like the hostage posters anti-Semites are pulling down in major cities in the US and Europe, Washington Post staffers don't want to be reminded of what they actually support. Which is odd for a paper who's slogan is "Democracy dies in darkness".
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:31 AM
Comments (10.66K)
"🚨BREAKING - GA 2020 Stolen Election🚨

2020 Fraudulent Ballot Case in Fulton County

The big time CRIMINAL defense attorneys for Fulton County have filed a motion to withdraw from the case

Why?!?

Is Fulton County getting ready to admit the ballots don’t exist?

They were ordered to produce the absentee ballots months ago

Or have the ballots been destroyed?

Stay tuned because this is only the tip of the iceberg

Buckle up! It’s coming…" twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:31 AM
Comments (10.66K)
2024 GE: Bloomberg/Morning Consult

GEORGIA
Trump 48% (+7)
Biden 41%

ARIZONA
Trump 46% (+4)
Biden 42%
.
PENNSYLVANIA
Trump 47% (+3)
Biden 44%
.
NEVADA
Trump 46% (+3)
Biden 43%
.
WISCONSIN
Trump 47% (+1)
Biden 46%
.
NORTH CAROLINA
Trump 48% (+9)
Biden 39%
.
MICHIGAN
Biden 43% (=)
Trump 43%

10/30-11/07 | 4,992 RV | ±1%
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:31 AM
Comments (10.66K)
Michigan lawmakers have filed a Resolution to Impeach MI AG Dana Nessel.

This afternoon, some of Michigan’s most courageous lawmakers, Republican State Rep. James DeSana introduced articles of impeachment today in a House resolution co-sponsored by Neil Friske (R- 107th District), Joseph Fox (R- 101st District), Rachelle Smit (R-43rd District), Matt Maddock (R-51st District), Steve Carra (R-36th District), Josh Schriver (R-66th District), Angela Rigas (R-79th District).

“The House of Representatives has the sole power of impeaching civil officers for corrupt conduct in office. Attorney General Nessel has clearly breached the ethical standards of conduct of the office of attorney general,” said DeSana.

Representative DeSana introduced three articles of impeachment in his resolution.

Included in their resolution are three articles:

Article I states that Nessel violated her Constitutional Oath of office by failing to faithfully discharge the duties of her office by failing to charge any of the individuals responsible for forging and filing fraudulent voter registrations in Muskegon.

Article I outlines how MI AG Dana Nessel failed to satisfy her duties and abused her position as Attorney General. She has failed to charge individuals responsible for “clearly fraudulent” voter registration applications uncovered in a joint investigation involving her office in October 2020.

The second article refers to AG Nessel charging 16 MI GOP electors who cast an alternate slate of electoral votes for President Trump in 2020 with 8 felonies each. All but two of the electors are senior citizens, and many live on fixed incomes. After the DOJ refused to take the case against the electors, and the Ingham County Prosecutor called her case against them “weak,” AG Dana Nessel plowed through with her plans to charge her political enemies with charges that if she were successful in proving, would amount to life sentences for many of them.

Article Ill involves a serious conflict of interest in a fraud investigation of one of the Attorney General's friends. A conflict wall was established within the department of the attorney general that AG Nessel ignored and clearly violated by communicating with the individual being investigated for fraud about the AG department’s information regarding the case.

Three weeks ago, investigative reporter Charlie LeDuff exposed yet another AG Nessel scandal that reveals how Nessel allegedly used her position of power to help a political ally and friend, Traci Kornak, a personal injury lawyer, a member of Nessel’s 2018 transition team, and the MI Democrat Party treasurer.

Kornak was accused last year by the director of a West Michigan nursing home of using the account of her elderly, brain-damaged client to fraudulently bill an insurance company for nearly $50,000.

Nessel, who has cultivated an image as a protector of the vulnerable and elderly, subtly pressured her staff to close the investigation and to provide Kornak with documents that would financially benefit her.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:30 AM
Comments (10.66K)
This election story out of Michigan is what you might call "democracy in action."

The good people of Green Charter Township, a small rural community north of Grand Rapids, ousted all five of the board members in a special election held Tuesday. They swapped the five, all Republicans, for candidates who ran without party affiliation. To show they meant business, the townspeople immediately called in locksmiths to change the locks on the main government building.

The residents took such drastic action in opposition to the construction in their town of a $2.3 billion EV plant by a company, Gotion, that has links to China.

Although it is backed by Volkswagen with operations in Germany, Gotion's parent company is based in China, and has been accused of links to the country's Communist Party.

Voters were angered that the now-ousted board moved forward with the project despite severe backlash from the community. At a hearing last year, one resident remarked, “My family members fought communism, and you’re bringing it right here."

Another resident, Harry King, said, “Right now, we are not on friendly terms with China. They are threatening us. I consider them the enemy. I don’t want them here, either."

The plan for the Michigan plant, and another targeted for Illinois, has reportedly caught the attention of congressional Republicans, who have called on the Treasury Department to investigate Gotion. In response, the company remarked, "We are a multinational company and don't believe in political posturing and are still committed to bringing thousands of jobs to the state of Michigan."

There is speculation that the Green Charter Township vote could have an effect on Joe Biden, who has advocated for more EV battery plants in the U.S. in the hopes that they will bring a rush of new jobs. The hope is also, of course, that those new jobs will translate into votes for Biden in next year's presidential elections.

Political newcomer Corri Riebow, who ran for the clerk position in the special election and won, said of the town's brand new government, “We just plan on making it as difficult as possible for them to continue their process. They don’t even have a sight planned, they don’t have permits yet, so, we’re not their friend.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:29 AM
Comments (10.66K)
Several "photojournalists" were revealed to have been embedded with Hamas during the deadly October 7th terrorist attack on Israel. That immediately raised serious questions about possible foreknowledge and participation in the atrocities that occurred. In at least one instance, a journalist was seen in a video carrying a grenade while riding across the border with Hamas fighters.

What truly made this a scandal, though, was the fact that the journalists in question were contractors for major U.S. news outlets, including CNN, the AP, Reuters, and The New York Times. In fact, many of the first pictures we saw of the attacks came from those outlets paying these so-called journalists for their pictures.

But while CNN and the AP immediately cut ties and denounced what was discovered, The New York Times put out an astonishing statement. In it, the newspaper actually defended the journalist in question and claimed that they were actually the victims.

"The accusation that anyone at The New York Times had advance knowledge of the Hamas attacks or accompanied Hamas terrorists during the attacks is untrue and outr@geous. It is reckless to make such allegations, putting our journalists on the ground in Israel and Gaza at risk. The Times has extensively covered the Oct. 7 attacks and the war with fairness, impartiality, and an abiding understanding of the complexities of the conflict."

Given that the Times was one of the chief outlets that spread the fake story about Israel bombing the Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, a story sourced directly from Hamas, so no, they haven't covered the war with fairness, impartiality, and abiding understanding. Rather, as has happened so many times throughout history, the Times has spent much of its coverage flirting with evil, if not outright covering for it at times.

The attempt to make these journalists the victims in this is disgusting. The people who died on October 7th because these journalists didn't report what was happening are the real victims, not a bunch of Hamas-sympathizing contractors.

Here's the rest of the NYT statement for posterity:

"The advocacy group Honest Reporting has made vague allegations about several freelance photojournalists working in Gaza, including Yousef Masoud. Though Yousef was not working for The Times on the day of the attack, he has since done important work for us. There is no evidence for Honest Reporting’s insinuations. Our review of his work shows that he was doing what photojournalists always do during major news events, documenting the tragedy as it unfolded.

We also want to speak in defense of freelance photojournalists working in conflict areas, whose jobs often require them to rush into danger to provide first-hand witness accounts and to document important news. This is the essential role of a free press in wartime. We are gravely concerned that unsupported accusations and threats to freelancers endangers them and undermines work that serves the public interest."

Let's be clear. If Yousef Masoud rode into Israel with Hamas on October 7th, didn't warn anyone, and then proceeded to censor his coverage based on what a terrorist group would allow, which is exactly what he did, then he's culpable. This is not the same situation as a reporter being embedded with a traditional army in a traditional conflict. Hamas committed cold-blooded murder, targeting as many individual civilians as it could.

There is a reason these journalists didn't publish pictures of children being killed or women being raped, both things we know happened. The reason is that they aren't actually journalists because there are no journalists in Gaza. There are only propagandists who operate at the behest of a terrorist government. For the Times to pretend there is honest journalism going on around Hamas is laughable and immoral.

Let's return to the idea that these journalists were just "rushing" into danger to document "important news." This was not a situation where they just randomly showed up. They rode with Hamas for miles across Gaza, broke through the Israeli border, and continued for miles more until civilians were found to be tortured and killed. It is improbable that they weren't notified of the attack beforehand. They didn't just magically end up on the backs of those motorbikes.

In short, the Times defending the actions of these people is insane.

"Journalists found to have known about the massacre, and still chose to stand as idle bystanders while children were slaughtered - are no different than terrorists and should be treated as such," Israel Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Thursday.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:20 AM
Comments (10.66K)
A new weekly report from the Rutgers University Global Snow Lab reveals snow cover across the Northern Hemisphere is at the upper end of a 57-year maximum. assets.zerohedge.com/...

"Yet another inconvenient truth. When it warms, it snows more, which starts the process of cooling. That has been old-time climate cycle theory for 60 years because it was in a book my dad gave me when I was 8," meteorologist Joe Bastardi wrote on X.

Bastardi quoted another X user's post: "Latest Rutgers snow lab NH snow cover extent, now near the 57yr maximum. Astonishing in a world "Burning up.""

Recall over the summer, corporate media unleashed a barrage of climate doom headlines, including "Era of global boiling has arrived," "Hottest month in the history of civilization," and "Hottest day ever recorded."

CBS News wrote, "Earth sees third straight hottest day on record, though it's unofficial: 'Brutally hot.'" It's crucial to note that CBS hedged itself with "unofficial," meaning the data was never verified.

This led the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to question the climate math pushed by corporate media outlets:

"Although NOAA cannot validate the methodology or conclusion of the University of Maine analysis, we recognize that we are in a warm period due to climate change."

In a world that is supposedly burning because of cow farts and fossil-fuel cars, the one thing that should not be happening is rising snow coverage.

Just wait until corporate media cites some unknown think tank with shady climate math that pushes the narrative that 'increasing snow coverage is because of climate change'.

We hate to break it to corporate media, but the climate has constantly changed for billions of years.

According to climate child warrior Greta, we should all be dead right about now.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (10.66K)
Republican megadonor Robert Bigelow, who once stood as the biggest individual donor supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign, appears to be switching his loyalties, now identifying himself as “pro-Trump.”

Speaking to Reuters, Bigelow, founder of Bigelow Aerospace, said he is “pro-Trump” but is waiting to see how the former president’s legal woes pan out before formally contributing to his campaign.

“I’m pro-Trump. Right now, I’m determined to remain on the sidelines for the time being to see how these prosecutions play out,” he said. “I have to be sure that he does not have a position where the prosecution has a path to send him to jail.”

Unlike many supporters who have made it clear that they would support Donald Trump, even if the former president went to jail, Bigelow is not taking that risk.

“He’s got to stay out of jail. You can’t run the United States from jail,” he said, as Reuters noted that the megadonor personally believes the mounting cases against Trump are “politically motivated.”

“Bigelow said he would be open to supporting Trump financially if he was convicted but only received a probationary sentence,” Reuters reported, admitting that the megadonor’s support would not serve as a turning point for the Trump campaign, as he is already the runaway frontrunner and relies on small-dollar donors.

While it is true that Bigelow has supported DeSantis throughout 2023, donating $20 million to the pro-DeSantis PAC Never Back Down in March, this shift is a long time coming. In August, the entrepreneur signaled that he would withhold donations to DeSantis unless he made major changes in his campaign — changes to attract more supporters.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:18 AM
Comments (10.66K)
Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats dropped a scheduled vote on Thursday to subpoena two major conservatives close to Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito after significant pressure from Republicans.

The Democrat subpoenas would have targeted Leonard Leo — the co-chairman of the powerful Federalist Society — and Republican donor Harlan Crow. Democrats sought to figure out if certain individuals and groups gave undisclosed gifts to gain access to the justices.

Leo was not accused of doing anything improper.

Committee Republicans sought to combat the partisan subpoenas with dozens of amendments on issues, including border security, social media use, and liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor.

“You’re going to have a complete s**tshow, but if that’s what you want, that’s what you’re gonna get,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a former committee chair, said during the Thursday hearing.

Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) said he would unveil subpoenas of Arabella Advisors, labeling it the “biggest dark money group in the country.”

The former Missouri attorney general said, “I think the Democrats will regret this, ultimately, because when Republicans retake the majority, I mean, the precedent is going to be here.”

“I’m not going to participate in a witch hunt against Justice Thomas,” Hawley continued.

Arabella Advisors is a for-profit consultancy group that manages leftist nonprofit groups that sponsor entities that do not have to disclose their donors. Political groups that do not disclose their donors are commonly referred to as “dark money groups.”

A New York Times analysis of the 2020 elections found that Democrats benefited from $1.5 billion, while Republicans benefited from $900 million in dark money.

Despite the GOP backlash against the subpoenas, Judiciary Committee Chairman D!ck Durbin (D-IL) said he hopes that a vote will soon still happen. Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats are essentially engaging in “reverse court-packing.

Leo’s attorney’s letter also reportedly showed that Senate Democrats have no constitutional authority to punish private citizens or push legislation that would make Congress superior to the Supreme Court.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:17 AM
Comments (10.66K)
Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk put a preliminary injunction in place against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ (ATF’s) AR-pistol brace rule Wednesday, describing the rule as unlawful.

The ATF pistol brace rule targets stabilizer braces attached to AR-pistols, claiming the braces turn AR-pistols into short barrel rifles (SBRs). And since SBRs are regulated under the National Firearms Act (1934), the ATF issued its rule on AR-pistol braces to stop what it saw as a way around SBR regulations.

On January 13, 2023, Breitbart News noted the ATF’s pistol brace rule requires that owners of AR-pistols with pistol braces attached take one of the five following steps:

• Scenario 1: Turn in the entire firearm with the attached “stabilizing brace” to ATF;
• Scenario 2: Destroy the whole firearm;
• Scenario 3: Convert the short-barreled rifle into a long-barreled rifle;
• Scenario 4: Apply to register the weapon under the NFA; or
• Scenario 5: Permanently remove and dispose of, or alter, the “stabilizing brace” from the firearm so that it cannot be reattached.

In the case before Judge Kacsmaryk, one of the plaintiffs is Gabriel Tauscher, who deployed overseas in the war on terror, was ambushed in Minneapolis and shot 15 times, then spent 85 days in the hospital and emerged with his left arm partially disabled. He uses a stabilizer brace to help him shoot his gun and claims he will suffer irreparable harm if the ATF pistol brace rule is allowed to stand.

Another plaintiff, Shawn M. Kroll, noted that he owns an AR-pistol which he keeps for recreation and self-defense. Kroll pointed out his pistol is not manufactured to be fired from the shoulder so he uses a stabilizer brace “because it makes the firearm…safer.”

In his decision, Kacsmaryk noted that the “court is not insensitive to the ATF’s concerns over gun industry gamesmanship and attempts to circumvent the rules on SBRs.” But he followed that acknowledgement by quoting Bruen (2022), noting that the government may not justify the passage and/or existence of a regulation by “simply positing that the regulation promotes an important interest.”

Kacsmaryk said he is sympathetic to the ATF’s claims that the AR-pistol brace rule was intended to promote safety. However, he admonished the ATF, noting that “public safety concerns must be addressed in ways that are lawful.” He then concluded by pointing out that the ATF pistol brace rule “is not” lawful.

He issued a preliminary injunction against the rule and stayed the rule in its entirety.

The case is Britto v. ATF, No. 2:23-cv-19 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:16 AM
Comments (10.66K)
Jay Rosen is a widely respected name in journalism circles. He is a professor in the journalism school at New York University, and as such, he is heavily referenced, widely quoted, and frequently appears as a guest on cable news shows.

His critiques and complaints regarding politics and the press are shown entirely to be applied to the right of the center.

This is hardly a surprise, that someone entrenched in the media is a firm leftist, but consider that this is a man charged with molding the minds of new journalism students and teaching them the standards of the industry. It seems clear that they are being ushered into an industry with a specific perspective being applied, and this is not mere supposition; Rosen displays this in the aforementioned post, and in this, we see so much that is wrong in journalism in general.

It begins with a post from the account Capitol Hunters, which was established to go after the participants in the January 6 riot and has since evolved into an attack source looking into any activities involving Republicans for political hits. Following Mike Johnson's rise to become Speaker of the House, the account has looked into his affairs and made a post filled with accusatory subtext. twitter.com/...

In response, Rosen wrote his views on what this all means in a very prejudiced fashion. twitter.com/...

There is so much contained in this dose of brevity, beginning with the fact that Rosen is basing his commentary on a clearly biased source. But that is just a minor aspect of the problem. The primary reason that Rosen deleted this post is that Johnson’s podcast is not scrubbed from the internet, as claimed. One can go and listen to any and all of the episodes on Apple podcasts right now (something Capitol Hunters had to sheepishly admit 90 minutes after its initial post.)

This means that both Rosen and Capitol Hunters did not properly research the validity of the claim, something less forgivable from a journalism professor. But it also means neither party ever listened to Johnson’s show, as the assumption of its removal is clear while assumptions along the lines of "what it all means" follow. This also means all of the hysterical accusations made by Rosen had zero basis in anything factual.

Rosen declared the alleged deletions were a “confession.” Of what, specifically, he, of course, does not say, but we assume this is projecting guilt over January 6 for some reason. The same for the claim that there was content therein that was “damaging”; how or why this would be the case is anyone’s guess. Then Rosen extrapolates this to become an indictment of sorts on the Republican Party entirely — again, absent anything specific shown. And then he postulates Johnson will be damaged goods as Speaker, incapable of addressing questions brought by the media.

He makes all of these charges without knowing what is contained in these podcast episodes; he is operating from the assumption that Johnson’s show was wiped clean, so it is all a presumption of guilt. But most notable is the episodes are there and available for Rosen – all he needs to do is listen in and then curate any of the “guilty” content. But he does no such thing, and neither has Capitol Hunters.

This means one of two things, and neither is a good look. Either Rosen was operating from a sense of presumptive guilt and charged Johnson as guilty as a result, or he knew there was not anything truly objectionable and wanted to level the charge at Johnson with the belief nobody would have been able to check his work.

For someone who is teaching journalism standards and practices to students, he just unspooled several basic ethical lapses that defy what the press touts as its noble mission:

• He relied on a solitary source.

• He approached the story entirely from a partisan perspective.

• There was zero research into the topic at hand.

• He makes several accusations absent any facts.

• He gave no correction or update when he realized the error.

All of these are — again—- some of the basic precepts in journalism, at least according to those in the trade who make these boasts. Instead, Professor Rosen rushed in with claims and accusations as he lashed out baselessly at Speaker Johnson, a clear sign of partisan politics and a complete sign of journalistic sloth. The irony is that he becomes guilty of the very thing he and the members of the industry always decry.

In this age of “misinformation” being leveled at any undesirable source to discredit and ostracize, it is notable so many outlets become guilty of that very thought crime. When we see it being delivered by a J-school professor, it makes clear why it is that we see so much dysfunction within the industry.
