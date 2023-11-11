Politics And The Markets 11/11/23
Nov. 11, 2023 12:00 AM ET
Police said Taylor fired a gun from a public housing unit near the park. The bullet missed a car which was the intended target and instead struck Jillian Ludwig. Ludwig was rushed to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition and died from her injuries a day later.Shaquille Taylor is “jailed in lieu of $280,000 bond on charges of aggravated assault and evidence tampering for Tuesday afternoon’s gunfire,” Nashville Police said.Modified charges are pending.According to NBC News, Shaquille Taylor had a long rap sheet and had been criminally charged several times.In 2021 Shaquille Taylor and another suspect shot at a woman while she was in her car with her two children. The charges were dismissed this year after Taylor was found incompetent to stand trial due to testimony by court-appointed doctors.“Authorities said he and another man allegedly shot at a woman while she was driving with her two children. At least two bullets hit the vehicle. The charges were ultimately dismissed earlier this year and Taylor was released after court-appointed doctors testified that he was incompetent to stand trial. Under federal and state law, mentally incompetent defendants cannot be prosecuted.” the outlet reported.The court order claimed Taylor suffered a brain infection at birth after a bout of pneumonia and that “he continues to function at a kindergarten level,” NBC News said.Mentally incompetent murderers can't be prosecuted? Can they be held in a mental institution? Or must they be released to keep on killing? Who makes these laws?
Democrat 30.28%
Unaffiliated/Other 41.13%% of Vote on Tuesday:Republican 36.33%
Democrat 32.89%
Unaffiliated/Other 30.78%The RTC had to overcome the tremendous support given to Greenwich Democrat candidates from the state Democrat party, U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, the Greenwich Democrat Town Committee, the Greenwich PTA, the League of Women Voters, The Voting Moms, Greenwich Indivisible, Greenwich Voices for Democracy, and school-focused Facebook groups in order to win.It was no small undertaking, but the RTC persevered, and cut through the hateful rhetoric (like calling Republicans "extremists"), an electorate disadvantage, and the well-funded, leftist national organizations that all threw their support behind the Greenwich Democrat candidates. Greenwich native and former Navy Seal Carl Higbie outlined the key success factors:1. SHOW UP: Every single republican on the voter rolls in Greenwich received at least one phone call in the week leading up to the election, not to mention text messages and emails.
2. SECURE THE ABSENTEE VOTE: Greenwich Republicans beat democrats on mail-in and early ballots, especially by targeting college students and following up. That's never happened before.
3. FIGHT BACK: Every negative ad, every negative op-ed, every campaign hit piece, all of it was addressed head on. Nothing went unanswered. And when the RTC realized that the local press was not always receptive to sharing their letters and Op Eds, the Republicans looked elsewhere, relying on new outlets, including The Connecticut Centinal, to fight back.
4. DO YOUR HOMEWORK: Greenwich Republicans did meticulous opposition research on every single candidate. They scoured social media posts, read resumes, searched for articles and learned absolutely everything they could about their opponents, their public statements, their policies, and their promises. And they weren't afraid to use what they found, and get into the mud, either.
5. NEUTRALIZE THE DEMOCRAT NARRATIVE: Local Democrats tried to make their campaign about social issues and feelings, but Republicans drove home the policy issues that really impacted people in their daily lives. Republicans managed to cut through the misinformation and lies perpetrated by Democrats by actively engaging with the community, removing stigmas and falsehoods, and advancing the appeal of Republican ideals and principles from housing and education to affordable taxes and public safety.So for all of the Republicans out there who are licking their wounds after Tuesday, you now have marching orders.You know what you have to do to win in 2024, so get to work right now because 2024 will be here before you know it!
Source: Fox Business
--- www.youtube.com/...