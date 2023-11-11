Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 11/11/23

Nov. 11, 2023 12:00 AM ET
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.91K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (5)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:50 AM
Comments (10.68K)
A federal appeals court on Thursday shot holes in a rule imposed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives intended to crack down on so-called “ghost guns.”

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a 2022 rule aimed at weapons that could be built from parts bought online without a background check exceeded the agency’s authority.

All three judges on the panel were appointed by former President Donald Trump, according to Reuters.

Cody Wisniewski, a lawyer for the Firearms Policy Coalition Action Foundation, said the ruling was a “massive victory against ATF and a huge blow to the Biden administration’s gun control agenda.”

The rule redefined the legal meaning of “firearm,” “frame” and “receiver” as written in the Gun Control Act of 1968.

Judge Kurt Engelhardt wrote in the decision that “law-making power—the ability to transform policy into real-world obligations—lies solely with the legislative branch.”

“Where an executive agency engages in what is, for all intents and purposes, ‘law-making,’ the legislature is deprived of its primary function under our Constitution, and our citizens are robbed of their right to fair representation in government. This is especially true when the executive rule-turned-law criminalizes conduct without the say of the people who are subject to its penalties,” he wrote.

Engelhardt said the rule does what the ATF might want Congress to do, but has not done.

“The agency rule at issue here flouts clear statutory text and exceeds the legislatively-imposed limits on agency authority in the name of public policy,” he wrote.

He wrote that ATF “attempted to take on the mantle of Congress to ‘do something’ with respect to gun control. But it is not the province of an executive agency to write laws for our nation.

“An agency cannot label conduct lawful one day and felonious the next—yet that is exactly what ATF accomplishes through its Final Rule,” he wrote.

In a concurring opinion, Judge Andrew Oldham fired a magazine of zingers at the ATF.

“ATF’s overarching goal in the Final Rule is to replace a clear, bright-line rule with a vague, indeterminate, multi-factor balancing test. ATF’s rationale: The new uncertainty will act like a Sword of Damocles hanging over the heads of American gun owners,” Oldham wrote, referring to an ancient tale of a deadly blade suspended by a single strand of horsehair.

“Private gunmaking is steeped in history and tradition, dating back to long before the Founding. Millions of law-abiding Americans work on gun frames and receivers every year. In those pursuits, law-abiding Americans (and the law-abiding gun companies that serve them) rely on longstanding regulatory certainty to avoid falling afoul of federal gun laws,” he wrote.

“But if ATF can destroy that certainty, it hopes law-abiding Americans will abandon tradition rather than risk the ruinous felony prosecutions that come with violating the new, nebulous, impossible-to-predict Final Rule,” he wrote.

The ATF rule, he wrote, “is limitless. It purports to regulate any piece of metal or plastic that has been machined beyond its primordial state for fear that it might one day be turned into a gun, a gun frame, or a gun receiver. And it doesn’t stop regulating the metal or plastic until it’s melted back down to ooze. The GCA allows none of this. I concur in the majority’s opinion holding the Final Rule is unlawful,” he wrote.

Despite the ruling, the rule is likely to remain in place, at least for a while.

The Supreme Court has left the rule in place throughout the court battles around it, and is likely to do the same now as the Justice Department moves to appeal the latest ruling to the Supreme Court.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:50 AM
Comments (10.68K)
In October, billionaire Leon Cooperman announced live on FOX Business that he would no longer donate money to Columbia University over the pro-Hamas demonstrations that were taking place there. He said that the students have s**t for brains.

Now another billionaire named Henry Swieca is pulling his support from the school for the same reasons.

This is a very loud wake up call for higher education in America. This is how things get changed.

When these far left indoctrination factories see their funding dry up, they might finally get the message that people are tired of this.

Schools like Harvard and Penn have also lost major donors in recent weeks. This is hitting these far left schools where it hurts. Right in the wallet.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:49 AM
Comments (10.68K)
This is just tragic.

A beautiful Tennessee college student was fatally shot in the head by a man who was previously released for ‘incompetence to stand trial’ in connection to another shooting.

18-year-old Belmont University student Jillian Ludwig was fatally struck by a stray bullet on Tuesday while walking on a track in Edgehill Memorial Gardens Park, Nashville Police said.

The killer, Shaquille Taylor, 29, was supposed to be in court on Tuesday for a different previous charge but he never showed up.
Police said Taylor fired a gun from a public housing unit near the park. The bullet missed a car which was the intended target and instead struck Jillian Ludwig. Ludwig was rushed to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition and died from her injuries a day later.

Shaquille Taylor is “jailed in lieu of $280,000 bond on charges of aggravated assault and evidence tampering for Tuesday afternoon’s gunfire,” Nashville Police said.

Modified charges are pending.

According to NBC News, Shaquille Taylor had a long rap sheet and had been criminally charged several times.

In 2021 Shaquille Taylor and another suspect shot at a woman while she was in her car with her two children. The charges were dismissed this year after Taylor was found incompetent to stand trial due to testimony by court-appointed doctors.

“Authorities said he and another man allegedly shot at a woman while she was driving with her two children. At least two bullets hit the vehicle. The charges were ultimately dismissed earlier this year and Taylor was released after court-appointed doctors testified that he was incompetent to stand trial. Under federal and state law, mentally incompetent defendants cannot be prosecuted.” the outlet reported.

The court order claimed Taylor suffered a brain infection at birth after a bout of pneumonia and that “he continues to function at a kindergarten level,” NBC News said.

Mentally incompetent murderers can't be prosecuted? Can they be held in a mental institution? Or must they be released to keep on killing? Who makes these laws?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:49 AM
Comments (10.68K)
Want to know how Republicans can win in 2024?

By taking a few pages out of the Democrat playbook, that's how!

You also need strong, principled and fearless leaders running your local Republican party. Not a bunch of spineless RINOs. But really courageous go-getters who aren't afraid to roll up their sleeves and do the hard work that's required to take on the well-oiled Democrat election machine.

Here's some advice from the most unlikely of places, deep blue Connecticut, where Republicans did exactly that, and won.

It started nearly two years ago when hundreds of energized Republicans from Greenwich, CT, showed up on a cold January night en masse in order to re-energize their local party. It was no small undertaking and required a lot of secret, advance planning... a "precinct strategy" was employed to take over the Republican Town Committee (RTC) in Greenwich.

Sure, they hit some stumbling blocks along the way and suffered painful losses in the 2022 midterms, but that didn't stop the new Greenwich RTC. They never gave up. They kept going and going, uniting more and more people under their "big tent".

Perhaps most importantly, they studied the Democrats to learn what the opposition did better, and then perfected that same playbook to use against them in 2023. It worked. Greenwich Republicans won every office in town they could win, no small task considering they are the smallest group of voters in a deep blue state and a town where hoards of New York City refugees have resettled, bringing their radical progressive policies with them.

% of Registered Voters:

Republican 28.59%
Democrat 30.28%
Unaffiliated/Other 41.13%

% of Vote on Tuesday:

Republican 36.33%
Democrat 32.89%
Unaffiliated/Other 30.78%

The RTC had to overcome the tremendous support given to Greenwich Democrat candidates from the state Democrat party, U.S. Rep. Jim Himes, Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, U.S. Senator Chris Murphy, the Greenwich Democrat Town Committee, the Greenwich PTA, the League of Women Voters, The Voting Moms, Greenwich Indivisible, Greenwich Voices for Democracy, and school-focused Facebook groups in order to win.

It was no small undertaking, but the RTC persevered, and cut through the hateful rhetoric (like calling Republicans "extremists"), an electorate disadvantage, and the well-funded, leftist national organizations that all threw their support behind the Greenwich Democrat candidates.

Greenwich native and former Navy Seal Carl Higbie outlined the key success factors:

1. SHOW UP: Every single republican on the voter rolls in Greenwich received at least one phone call in the week leading up to the election, not to mention text messages and emails.
2. SECURE THE ABSENTEE VOTE: Greenwich Republicans beat democrats on mail-in and early ballots, especially by targeting college students and following up. That's never happened before.
3. FIGHT BACK: Every negative ad, every negative op-ed, every campaign hit piece, all of it was addressed head on. Nothing went unanswered. And when the RTC realized that the local press was not always receptive to sharing their letters and Op Eds, the Republicans looked elsewhere, relying on new outlets, including The Connecticut Centinal, to fight back.
4. DO YOUR HOMEWORK: Greenwich Republicans did meticulous opposition research on every single candidate. They scoured social media posts, read resumes, searched for articles and learned absolutely everything they could about their opponents, their public statements, their policies, and their promises. And they weren't afraid to use what they found, and get into the mud, either.
5. NEUTRALIZE THE DEMOCRAT NARRATIVE: Local Democrats tried to make their campaign about social issues and feelings, but Republicans drove home the policy issues that really impacted people in their daily lives. Republicans managed to cut through the misinformation and lies perpetrated by Democrats by actively engaging with the community, removing stigmas and falsehoods, and advancing the appeal of Republican ideals and principles from housing and education to affordable taxes and public safety.

So for all of the Republicans out there who are licking their wounds after Tuesday, you now have marching orders.

You know what you have to do to win in 2024, so get to work right now because 2024 will be here before you know it!
It-is-What-It-is profile picture
It-is-What-It-is
Today, 12:25 AM
Investing Group
Comments (702)
94 y/o. Amen brother..Pass it On!

"The Home Depot co-founder reveals why he is supporting Trump"
Source: Fox Business
--- www.youtube.com/...
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

