Politics And The Markets 11/13/23

Nov. 13, 2023 12:00 AM ET5 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (5)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:53 AM
Comments (10.71K)
The FBI whistleblower, now a fellow on domestic intelligence and security services at the Washington-based Center for Renewing America, told RedState why he called House Republicans “soulless demons” after they voted for funds for a new FBI headquarters, and have not taken steps to reform the troubled bureau.

“It was a mixture of being utterly frustrated and disappointed, and the feeling of betrayal because that was one of the, albeit symbolic, gestures that I felt was insufficient,” said Steve Friend, a former FBI supervisory special agent and member of the bureau’s SWAT units.

Friend said when 70 House Republicans voted to approve $300 million towards the construction of a new Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters in Greenbelt, Maryland, it was a direct contradiction of a concrete commitment made to him by Rep. Jim Jordan (R.-Ohio), the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

The whistleblower said Jordan committed to him after he testified May 18 before the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government of the Judiciary Committee, along with Marcus Allen, an FBI staff operations specialist and Garret O’Boyle, an FBI special agent, when the three men went to a luncheon hosted by House Republicans on the committee.

Their testimony focused on ways the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation targeted conservatives for harassment, surveillance, and any chance to pull them into criminal proceedings. Another FBI whistleblower, Kyle Serafin, has come forward with similar experiences.

We met afterwards for a few minutes back in the majority's offices and had a lunch set up, and he basically said: ‘What do you think could be done to fix the FBI?’ and before we had a chance to answer, he said: ‘Obviously they're not going to get new headquarters.’”

"Last year, I brought protected whistleblower disclosures about @FBI
weaponization to @HouseGOP. They used it to go on TV & get elected. I lost my career and am under FBI investigation. Today the House GOP voted to give the FBI a $300 million HQ.

Soulless demons. Go to hell." twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:39 AM
Comments (10.71K)
When the IRS whistleblowers publicized their concerns about how the Hunter Biden investigation was handled by the Justice Department, Democrats, the media, and Hunter Biden’s lawyers assailed their credibility.

Now, witness by witness, congressional Republicans have secured testimony that repeatedly confirmed the whistleblowers’ accounts.

The latest revelation in the Hunter Biden investigation saga comes from closed door testimony by Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss before the House Judiciary Committee this morning. After the testimony, Chairman Jim Jordan, R.-Ohio, told reporters that the testimony confirmed the IRS whistleblowers' contention that Weiss was denied special attorney authority by Biden’s Justice Department.

Now that his testimony has apparently corroborated the IRS Whistleblower’s recollection of events, Weiss is part of a growing cadre of witnesses whose sworn accounts support the whistleblowers’ claims of political interference in investigations of Hunter Biden. Garland, the White House and Democrats in Congress have insisted there's "no evidence" of any such effort.

Just last week, the Justice Department’s chief tax prosecutor told Congress that U.S. Attorney Weiss was required to secure prior Justice Department approval before he could bring charges against Hunter Biden.

Even if Weiss had secured Section 515 authority—which grants special counsel status—he would have still been required to seek approval from his DOJ tax division before moving ahead with any proposed charges.

This further contradicts Garland’s claims that Weiss had “full authority” to decide “where, when, and whether to file charges,” even before his eventual appointment as special counsel in August, after the IRS Whistleblowers’ testimony.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:21 AM
Comments (10.71K)
2024 Montana Republican Primary:

Trump 64% (+52)
DeSantis 12%
Haley 7%
Ramaswamy 3%
Pence 3%
Christie 2%
Burgum 1%
Scott 1%
Hutchinson 1%
Elder 0%

DeSantis gets roughly 2 delegates. Haley 1. Trump gets 29 delegates.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:21 AM
Comments (10.71K)
One illegal family heading back to Venezuela after start of harsh Chicago winter and living on the street.

Hope they start spreading the news.

After five months of rough living with no end in sight, the family decided to pack up their belongings and return to South America, realizing that "there’s nothing here for us".

Castejon said the failed journey to settle in the US had not been worth it, despite the extreme poverty and an authoritarian regime they were living under in Venezuela.

After months of begging for money and crossing borders, the dreams that he had heard of from other migrants had failed to materialize for him, he revealed.

Michael Castejon, 39, told the Chicago Tribune: ‘The American Dream doesn’t exist anymore. There’s nothing here for us.”……
www.dailymail.co.uk/...

And...

"First migrants arrive at NYC’s Floyd Bennett Field — only to scoff and leave isolated site after just one look-around: ‘Disaster waiting to happen’" nypost.com/...

Blue cities get what they vote for, lol. They will never learn.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:20 AM
Comments (10.71K)
Some goods news regarding Issue 1 that passed in Ohio regarding abortion. According to an article in Front Lines Ohio, 26 representatives have come forward with regard to putting forth legislation to negate Issue 1. When the U.S. Supreme Court sent the abortion issue back to the states via the Dodd ruling, the Court left it up to the legislature to determine what to do about abortion, by legislation not by constitutional amendment by citizens. The rationale given by the mentioned Ohio legislators is that the right to life is a fundamental aspect of liberty which cannot be voted away.

Other amendments to Ohio’s constitution which were put on the ballot by voters did not have to do with fundamental human rights. In addition, the language contained in Issue 1 is extremely vague and does not give an indication of what current pieces of existing law would have to be repealed or amended.

There is no way that Issue 1 as it stands, can be implemented.

In Roe vs. Wade, the U.S. Supreme Court never did decide if there is delineated in the Constitution a specific right to life. It just pulled out of thin air the novelty that there was a “right to privacy” in the First Amendment. The U.S. Supreme Court in the Dodd case threw that argument out the window and rightfully directed the issue back to the legislature of each state to deal with the issue. However, the Court did not deal with the issue of the right to life.

The Declaration of Independence states that there is an inalienable right to life. The first ten amendments to the U.S. Constitution fleshes out the skeleton of the Declaration of Independence by setting forth certain individual rights. Taken as a whole there is an inalienable right to life. So, what is being proposed by Ohio legislators may result in the real issue in abortion cases, the inalienable right to life, taken to the U.S. Supreme Court.

As an aside, voters in Michigan passed the same constitutional amendment as Issue 1 in Ohio; that Issue is already in the court system in Michigan. Also, from post Issue 1 polling, it appears that many voters in Ohio had no idea what they were actually voting on.

So there is hope that the laws which are currently in place in Ohio regarding abortion will stay in place. These include the “Heartbeat” legislation, medical protection for mothers if an abortion goes awry and parental consent among others.
