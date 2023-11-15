Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 11/15/23

Nov. 15, 2023 12:00 AM ET9 Comments
Political Comments profile picture
Political Comments
3.91K Followers

This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

Comments (9)

P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (10.75K)
"This is the document President Trump tried to present to court, but the dirty judge “Egor” refused it!

Egor threatens Trump with jail time!
(So in essence Egor isn’t giving Trump his judicial /constitutional rights and threatens Trump)!

Bossman shared the document online 👇👇" twitter.com/...
B
Bg1991
Today, 12:19 AM
Premium
Comments (517)
No surprise that the FBI can’t figure out what’s going on at the FDIC…Facist Joe has them doing really important things like manipulating the social media/press, investigating parents groups protesting at school board meetings, arresting prayer groups and other harassing protesters guilty of THOUGHT CRIMES!
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:15 AM
Comments (10.75K)
"EXCLUSIVE: the Secret Service has responded to Primetime’s FOIA over the White House cocaine investigation. We now know they’ve been lying to you about everything.

After telling us they didn’t find any DNA and destroying the bag of coke, the documents tell us there’s three tubes of DNA that they didn’t destroy. They did find DNA on the baggie- it was processed and moved to an evidence vault for preservation. They now have an insurance policy." twitter.com/...
------Jesse Watters@JesseBWatters
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:12 AM
Comments (10.75K)
The far left Politico's Jonathan Martin previews the next year: Biden is not able to campaign or govern as a normal healthy man would, and the press is going to have to help him disguise that fact.

Biden will not be able to govern and campaign in the manner of previous incumbents. He simply does not have the capacity to do it, and his staff doesn't trust him to even try, as they make clear by blocking him from the press. Biden's bid will give new meaning to a Rose Garden campaign, and it requires accommodation to that unavoidable fact of life.

The DNC-MSM were happy to run interference for a basement-bound Biden in 2020. Why would anybody be surprised that they're up for doing it again?
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (10.75K)
"Today I’m introducing the “Parents’ Right to Know Act.”

In April 2023, the Department of Education issued guidance to clarify that the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) prohibits parental access to student health information in the absence of student written consent.

The federal government should not be inhibiting parents’ ability to see records that could affect their children’s upbringing. My bill reinforces the right for parents to access medical and counseling records of their children, lifting the veil of secrecy in Biden’s Education Department.

Parents don’t just have a right to know what’s happening in their children’s lives at school – they have a non-negotiable claim to it."
------Rep. Matt Gaetz@RepMattGaetz
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:11 AM
Comments (10.75K)
President Trump’s team has struck back against Jack Smith, challenging redactions in classified documents claiming they hide vital information

Trump’s team says they will PROVE the Intelligence Community’s assessments on foreign election interference are BIASED.

Trump is set to reveal evidence at trial that will call the prosecutions narrative into question and reshape mainstream perceptions of election security.

This bold move could redefine the entire election fraud battle, spotlighting overlooked foreign influences in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

A critical moment for justice and truth. twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (10.75K)
UFC boss Dana White revealed on Tuesday that a sponsor once tried to force him to remove a pro-Donald Trump video from his personal social media. The request apparently did not go well for the sponsor.

Dana White is not the guy to try and tell what to do. And it seems his sponsors may have finally learned that lesson after at least one of them attempted to make White dump a pro-Trump video.

“I posted a video for Trump. Right? On my personal social media, and one of our big sponsors called and said, ‘Take that down.’ Know what I said? ‘Go f*** yourself,” White exclaimed.

“You vote for whoever you wanna vote for, and I’ll vote for whoever I want to vote for.’ That’s how this works,” he added.

“I don’t even care who you vote for. It’s none of my fµcking business. But fµck you. Don’t ever fµcking call me and tell me who to vote for!” White added.

White has been a Trump stalwart and is clearly not the guy to tell what to do. twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:10 AM
Comments (10.75K)
The Missouri Attorney General’s Office has released a comprehensive report detailing the tumultuous tenure of Kimberly M. Gardner, the former St. Louis Circuit Attorney, whose administration has been described as a “rudderless ship of chaos.”

The report, which can be read in full here, spanning 62 pages, provides an in-depth analysis of Gardner’s time in office, her failed policies, and the subsequent impact on the city’s criminal justice system.

“Kim Gardner hit the eject button and resigned as Circuit Attorney when it became clear that our lawsuit to remove her from office was going to be successful,” Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey wrote.

“My office has published the Gardner Report to ensure no one person will ever take our state hostage again,” he added.

Bailey continued, “The Gardner Report puts into the public domain what went wrong, how it happened, and what systems need to be put in place to prevent this from happening in the future.”

Soros-funded Kimberly M. Gardner was elected to the Office of St. Louis Circuit Attorney in 2016 and assumed office on January 1, 2017. She was re-elected in 2020 for a second term. However, the report outlines that Gardner failed to fulfill her duties as mandated by state law, leading to a significant decline in the effectiveness of the Circuit Attorney’s Office in St. Louis and an increase in crimes in the Democrat-controlled city.

Under Gardner’s watch, the Circuit Attorney’s Office, once the most active in Missouri in terms of jury trials, saw a dramatic decrease in the prosecution of criminal cases. This decline led to a state of near-collapse in the city’s criminal justice system.

Kim Gardner is so intolerable that two dozen attorneys and more than one-third of the trial lawyers left the office when she took over the office in 2017. And this is a Democrat-dominated office!

The report is the culmination of an extensive investigation involving the review of tens of thousands of documents and interviews with nearly 40 witnesses. This thorough process aimed to uncover the full extent of the issues within Gardner’s administration.

Attorney General Bailey is still seeking thousands of pages of records from the city, which Gardner refused to turn over as part of subpoenas. The future of Gardner’s legal licensure remains uncertain, with Bailey stating, “I think that that’s going be up to the judiciary to decide whether her licensure is at risk.”
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:09 AM
Comments (10.75K)
Billionaire Bill Gates is buying up farmland and investing in meat alternatives to control the public’s diet under the guise of saving the planet from climate change.

Gates is one of the key figures in a group of billionaires who met at Rockefeller University in Manhattan in May of 2009 in the wake of Barack Obama’s presidential victory. Several other well-known names were there, including David Rockefeller, George Soros, Ted Turner, Michael Bloomberg, Warren Buffett, Oprah Winfrey, and the heads of major corporations like Cisco, Blackstone Group, and Tiger Management. Their goal was to figure out how they can pool their resources to spend on priorities that are important to them.

At the time, the group focused on overpopulation as a primary concern, and it became a motivating factor for the green initiatives they championed to save the planet from climate change. These elites desire power, profits, and control of the masses; but they pursue these goals under the guise of seemingly noble initiatives.

Gates champions climate change by controlling the public’s diet, and his means of doing so involves buying up farmland and investing in alternate proteins.

The takeover of the food system, like so many other control schemes, began with the Rockefellers and was advanced by Bill Gates. Like most of their monopolies — from oil to software and eventually biotechnology — the takeover of food is all about controlling the intellectual property of food production through trademarks, copyrights, and patents.

For Gates, the success of the Green Revolution was simultaneous proof that problems like poverty and famine could be solved through human innovation and that the solutions, such as genetically modified pesticide-resistant crops, can present new problems like pollution, resource exhaustion and the consolidation of small-scale and family-owned farms into giant corporate-controlled farms.

When Gates buys tens of thousands of acres, he is not just buying the land — he is also buying the rights to water below ground. In addition to farms (and the irrigation) and fertilizer, Gates has been hunting for sizable interests in water and water treatment — a crucial component when seeking to control the agricultural industry.

Gates’ large acquisition of farmland is not just about “the diversification of his holdings. He’s been investing in all of these alternative proteins and alternative fertilizers. And these companies hold the new patents, new monopolies over proteins and over food and over the fertilizers, and then he uses his influence to ban traditional forms of farming.

While these controligarchs expect the peasants to eat fermented fungi, lab-grown meats, and maggot milkshakes, they themselves have no intention of doing the same if recent behavior is any indicator.

Gates and billionaire investor Warren Buffet, for example, famously love eating beef burgers and steaks when Gates visits Buffet’s home in Omaha.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

