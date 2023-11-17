Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Politics And The Markets 11/17/23

Nov. 17, 2023 12:00 AM ET11 Comments
This is the forum for daily political discussion on Seeking Alpha. A new version is published every market day.

Please don't leave political comments on other articles or posts on the site.

The comments below are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat... you know what they say...

We remove comments under the following categories:

  • Personal attacks on another user account
  • Anti-Vaxxer or covid related misinformation
  • Stereotyping prejudiced or racist language about individuals or the topic under discussion.
  • Inciting violence messages, encouraging hate groups and political violence.

Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

For any issue with regards to comments please email us at : moderation@seekingalpha.com.

This is the go-to destination for political comments on Seeking Alpha.These comments are not regulated with the same rigor as the rest of the site, and this is an 'enter at your own risk' area as discussion can get very heated. If you can't stand the heat...you know what they say...The one guideline we do still require strict adherence to is refraining from personal attacks on fellow commenters. Regardless of which side of the political divide you find yourself, please be courteous and don't direct abuse at other users.

Comments (11)

Henry Miles
Henry Miles
Today, 1:15 AM
Comments (28.44K)
Damn uppity Democrat, who the hell does he think he is to tell Florida's Republicans that Blacks didn't benefit from slavery. Oh, he's Black, well never mind. -- www.wmnf.org/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:45 AM
Comments (10.78K)
Xi Jingping spotted walking his dog twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:26 AM
Comments (10.78K)
Attorneys for Kari Lake have made two more filings in their ongoing fight to overturn the stolen Arizona gubernatorial election, including a Petition for Transfer to send her appeal directly to the Arizona Supreme Court.

Newly discovered evidence shows that machine failures affecting tens if not hundreds of thousands of voters on election day were likely caused by intentional misconduct. Incorrect machine settings, printer settings, and ballot paper sizes utilized by Maricopa County caused machines at 60% of voting locations to fail on the day that Republicans turned out 3:1 to vote for Kari Lake and Republican candidates.

Because of changes made to the voting systems before election day, “at least 8,000 misconfigured ‘fit-to-page’ ballots occurred at 127 vote centers on Election Day,” and “vote center tabulators logged over 7,000 rejections every 30 minutes from 6:30 am through 8:00 pm.” Maricopa County does not dispute this accurate data derived from their system log files. This information was presented by We The People AZ Alliance in an Arizona Senate hearing earlier this year, along with evidence that tabulators rejected ballots nearly 250,000 times.

Lake’s Petition for Transfer and Reply Brief, both filed on Tuesday, urging the court once again to consider the “extraordinary new evidence presented in Lake’s motion for relief from judgment,” which was filed in May 2023.

In an October 15 Brief, Maricopa County “makes demonstrably false or misleading arguments to distract the Court from the evidence and admissions showing that Maricopa blatantly violated Arizona election laws, falsely certified it conducted L&A testing on October 11, 2022, and apparently rigged the November 2022 Election to fail on Election Day,” argues Lake’s team.

Still, the County admits to “installing new memory cards on its Election Day tabulators” on October 14, 17, and 18, after the statutorily required October 11 logic and accuracy (L&A) testing. Maricopa County further confirms that “elections officials ran a small number of sample ballots through each tabulator to ensure that the installation was properly performed.”

This reconfiguration of the machines, which were later tested illegally, is also confirmed in Maricopa County Elections Director Scott Jarett’s declaration under oath: “Beginning on October 14 and occurring through October 18, Maricopa County installed the new memory cards that had the certified Election Program.”

The testing of these newly configured machines occurred with no documentation or logging of tamper-evident seals, without providing the legally required public notice, and without political party observers, violating multiple provisions in the Elections Procedures Manual.

In surveillance footage from October 14, 2022, employees are seen testing the reprogrammed tabulators, and the machines are seen jamming, just as they did on Election Day.

260 of the 446 reconfigured machines rejected ballots “with the same error codes that arose on Election Day,” according to Lake’s attorneys.

Lake’s attorneys argue that “any tabulators used during the statutory October 11, 2022 L&A test were required to have the Election Program installed for that statutory L&A testing.” As the Elections Procedures Manual states, logic and accuracy testing must be conducted by counties on “all voting equipment prior to each election.” The EPM also states, “The officer in charge of elections may not deploy any electronic voting equipment in a federal, statewide, or legislative election that has not successfully passed the Secretary of State’s L&A test.” Inserting tested memory cards in untested machines does not appear to be legal.

The only apparent reason for additional machine testing would be for a “re-test” as prescribed in the Elections Procedures Manual. However, this would require notification to and additional testing by the Secretary of State’s office.

Counties are also required to conduct L&A tests on all voting equipment and “publish notice of the time and place of each L&A test at least 48 hours in advance of the test,” in accordance with ARS 16-449(A).

These findings were presented by Lake’s attorneys in the Maricopa County Superior Court back in May. However, they were ignored by feckless Judge Peter A. Thompson, along with the massive evidence of fraudulent mail-in ballot signature verification.

Maricopa County has already taken note of these damning accusations and Lake’s Petition for Transfer. Lake attorney Kurt Olsen told The Gateway Pundit, “We understand Maricopa intends to file a response to the Petition to Transfer this Friday by 5 pm.

Previously, Maricopa County has delayed the process, not immediately filing responses to Lake’s prior filings requesting a transfer to the Arizona Supreme Court.

Kurt Olsen also gave us the following statement, urging our readers to look at the court documents and “decide for yourself”:

"The Petition to Transfer this appeal directly to the Arizona Supreme Court is based on Maricopa’s admissions in their response brief in our appeal. Arizona law mandates that “all of the county’s deployable voting equipment” must be L&A tested at an event that is open to the public, press, and observers. That openness is a statutory requirement so the public can have at least some assurance these electronic voting machines will work and accurately read and tabulate the ballots.

Maricopa’s statements in its response brief show it did not conduct L&A testing on its 446 Election Day tabulators. I encourage everyone to read our briefs, which are factual, easy to read, and eye-opening. Read Maricopa’s brief, too, and decide for yourself.

We’ve asked the Arizona Supreme Court to step in now, not just because of Maricopa’s past conduct but also because the 2024 elections start next March, and Maricopa needs to be held accountable to Arizonans and follow the laws that are supposed to give people confidence in elections."
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (10.78K)
Everything happening in/around the courtroom of Judge Engoron in New York City has been ridiculous in the extreme.

Even left leaning pundits and political commentators have begun to retreat from the fevered pace of the NY civil case because they can see the appeals court intervening.

Earlier today appellate judge David Friedman finally intervened in the insufferable gag order and put some common sense back into the case putting a stay on the lower court order.

NEW YORK (AP) — "A gag order that barred Donald Trump from commenting about court personnel after he disparaged a law clerk in his New York civil fraud trial was temporarily lifted Thursday by an appellate judge who raised free speech concerns.

Judge David Friedman of the state’s intermediate appeals court issued what’s known a stay — suspending the gag order and allowing the former president to freely comment about court staff while a longer appeals process plays out.

The trial judge, Arthur Engoron, imposed the gag order on Oct. 3 after Trump made a comment about the judge’s law clerk on social media. He later fined Trump $15,000 for violations and expanded it to his lawyers after they questioned the clerk’s prominent role in the trial.

Ruling at an emergency hearing Thursday, Friedman questioned Engoron’s authority to police Trump’s speech outside the courtroom — such as his frequent gripes about the case on social media and in comments to TV cameras in the courthouse hallway."

Friedman said that while it’s true that judges often issue gag orders, they’re mostly used in criminal cases where there’s a fear that comments about the case could influence the jury. Trump’s civil trial doesn’t have a jury.

Trump lawyer Christopher Kise said after Friedman ruled that the appellate judge “made the right decision and allowed President Trump to take full advantage of his constitutional First Amendment rights to talk about bias in his own trial, what he’s seeing and witnessing in his own trial — which, frankly, everyone needs to see.”

Another Trump attorney, Alina Habba, indicated she has no plans to advise the former president to stay quiet about the clerk."

The temporary pause in Engoron's gag orders comes as a separate, more sweeping gag order on Trump in his criminal case in Washington, D.C. has also been lifted pending oral arguments before an appeals court scheduled for Monday.

Without a gag order, fake media lapdogs have a much harder time at spinning whatever they need to convince someone the walls are closing in on whomever they are targeting.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:22 AM
Comments (10.78K)
Make it make sense. The Atlanta Braves will host the 2025 All-Star game just four years after it was moved out of Truist Park over to Denver's Coors Field all thanks to stup!d politics. The move out of Atlanta was because of changes in Georgia voting rights laws, but that was politics and had nothing to do with sports, so the All-Star Game should have never been moved in the first place.

And here we are, four years later, putting the All-Star Game back in Atlanta – which is basically the league admitting what they did was stup!d and uncalled for. You want to know why it was stup!d and uncalled for? Because we're supposed to keep the politics out of sports. People who bought tickets to see the league's best players were angry. They revolted. They couldn't believe the All-Star Game in Atlanta was moved to Denver just a few months before it was to take place.

Imagine how happy the kids were when Dad got them tickets to see all the big names, then stup!d politics ruined it for them. Now, years later, they'll finally get to see their favorite baseball stars – but it's not the same. The bad taste is still there because the MLB totally screwed that up. To make up for it, they should let the people who had tickets before get FREE tickets to the 2025 All-Star Game in return. There's no other way to make up for their big mistake.

The news about the MLB All-Star game being hosted in Atlanta in 2025 came from Commissioner Bob Manfred who announced it at an owner's meeting, as reported on ESPN. The report also said the Philadelphia Phillies will host the 2026 All-Star Game to recognize the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. But don't get too excited, there's always a chance the MLB screws that up too.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:21 AM
Comments (10.78K)
The extremely irritating, foul-mouthed, in-your-face leftist feminist site Jezebel was being shut down due to financial losses and failure to find a buyer. Now, we know more about the reasons for its demise, and talk about poetic justice!

Jezebel was killed because of the effectiveness of the tactic invented by the leftist cancel culture mob it supported. They constantly launched complaints against conservative sites, threatening advertisers and lobbying search engines to block and demonetize them. What that did, however, was train advertisers to avoid any sites that touch on any potentially controversial subject, and that was Jezebel's business model. Leftists never imagine that the monsters they create to attack conservatives will turn and devour them, but they always do. Jezebel is the latest victim of the left's own success at censoring and demonetizing "controversial" content.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:21 AM
Comments (10.78K)
The former editor of the leftwing “news” site The Recount is facing a potential 10 years in prison after being charged with possessing and distributing child pornography. An Assistant District Attorney called it the “most egregious” case she’s ever come across. He had previously been celebrated for his work “discussing sexuality” with elementary school students.

So if you’re confused about why leftist media outlets are so gung-ho about putting porn into elementary schools, wonder no more. twitter.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:20 AM
Comments (10.78K)
Apparently, opening up the border to Mexican drug gangsters and terrorists wasn't a big enough danger to rural communities, so the Biden Administration would like to release grizzly bears on them, too. No, I'm not making this up.

www.foxnews.com/...
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:20 AM
Comments (10.78K)
Tuesday, a Michigan judge rejected another attempt by Democrats (the defenders of "our democracy") to keep Donald Trump off the 2024 ballot because he’s an "insurrectionist" (which he has never been charged with or convicted of.) The judge found that such a ruling would violate Congress' powers. Unfortunately, like other judges in many important cases these days, he dodged the issue that's sparking all these lawsuits and refused to rule on the question of eligibility under the 14th Amendment.

These nonsensical lawsuits have already been thrown out in Minnesota and New Hampshire, but a Colorado judge has thus far refused to budge, so it might yet take the SCOTUS rousing themselves to do their job and squash the idea that people can be barred from running for office due to crimes they didn't commit.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (10.78K)
President Biden has reportedly reached an agreement with Chinese President Xi Jinping for both sides to limit the development and use of Artificial Intelligence in nuclear weapons systems. While that might be a relief to people with "Terminator" nightmares, others are calling Biden's deal an "incredibly poor decision", because the US is currently ahead of China in developing AI, and there's no reason to believe China will actually abide by the deal, so this will give them time to catch up and overtake us while we're left holding a worthless piece of paper.

Anyone who's surprised that Joe Biden would make an incredibly poor decision, and trust one of our adversaries to abide by a nuclear deal they have no intention of complying with, could use an injection of artificial intelligence.
P
PaulM_2
Today, 12:19 AM
Comments (10.78K)
Guilford County Schools in North Carolina have begun to implement policies in accordance with the state’s new Parents’ Bill of Rights, which was passed in August. Among other things, Guilford County Schools have begun “clarifying language around parent communication related to behavior, attendance, crime, and instruction material.”

The schools will also be required to obtain parental permission before “administering medication or allowing students to take part in surveys” and before attributing a different gender identity to students. Furthermore, the schools will also desist from discussing topics related to sexuality and gender prior to fourth grade.

Despite the seemingly commonsense nature of these prescriptions, passing the Parents’ Bill of Rights proved to be a significant undertaking. After initially passing both chambers of the North Carolina General Assembly, Senate Bill 49 was subsequently vetoed by Democrat North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. Cooper’s veto was subsequently overridden and the Parents’ Bill of Rights became law.

Evidently, Gov. Cooper objected to the bill’s provisions declaring that parents have the right “to direct the education and care of his or her child, to direct the upbringing and moral or religious training of his or her child” and “to make health care decisions for his or her child, unless otherwise provided by law.”

Alongside Guilford County Schools, other school districts in North Carolina have been working to ensure their policies fit the prescribed regulations in the Parents’ Bill of Rights. Due to parental concerns related to sexuality and medical treatment, schools are also giving parents the opportunity to review educational materials and even to opt their children out of particular activities that they take issue with.

Naturally, some people have taken issue with the bill, notably Democrat State Senator Natasha Marcus, who declared that the bill will “discourage teachers, make them more likely to leave the profession, and will make LGBTQ students and their families feel targeted and excluded.”

How, exactly, a policy specifically designed to facilitate parental choice would, somehow, lead to exclusion of students and parents is anyone’s guess.
